Las series y películas de Netflix que se estrenan en mayo

Si eres un apasionado de las series, películas y documentales, ve organizando tu agenda y no te pierdas estos estrenos.
Como es de costumbre, cada mes Netflix renueva sus contenidos y para mayo no será la excepción. Uno de los contenidos más esperados es la segunda temporada de Dear White People, que llega a la plataforma el 4 de mayo.
Conoce todos los estrenos:
1 de mayo
-27: Gone Too Soon
-A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
-Amelie
-Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures – Temporada 1
-Beautiful Girls
-Darc
-God’s Own Country
-Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
-Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
-Hellboy II: The Golden Army
-High School Musical 3: Senior Year
-John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City
-Mr. Woodcock
-My Perfect Romance
-Pocoyo & Cars
-Pocoyo & The Space Circus
-Queens of Comedy – Temporada 1
-Reasonable Doubt
-Red Dragon
-Scream 2
-Shrek
-Simon – Temporada 1
-Sliding Doors
-Sometimes
-The Bourne Ultimatum
-The Carter Effect
-The Clapper
-The Reaping
-The Strange Name Movie
-Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V – Temporada 2
2 de mayo
"Jailbreak".
4 de mayo
"A Little Help with Carol Burnett".
"Busted!: Season 1".
"Dear White People: Volume 2".
"End Game".
"Forgive Us Our Debts".
"Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2".
"Manhunt".
"My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey".
"No Estoy Loca".
"The Rain: Season 1".
5 de mayo
"Faces Places".
6 de mayo
"The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale".
8 de mayo
"DesolationHari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives".
9 de mayo
"Dirty Girl".
11 de mayo
"Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3".
"Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist".
"Spirit Riding Free: Season 5".
"The Kissing Booth".
"The Who Was? Show: Season 1".
13 de mayo
"Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife".
14 de mayo
"The Phantom of the Opera".
15 de mayo
"Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 4Grand Designs: Seasons 13 – 14".
"Only God Forgives".
"The Game 365: Seasons 15 – 16".
16 de mayo
"89".
"Mamma Mia!".
"The 40-Year-Old Virgin".
"The Kingdom".
"Wanted".
18 de mayo
"Cargo".
"Catching Feelings".
"Inspector Gadget: Season 4".
19 de mayo
"Bridge to Terabithia".
"Disney’s Scandal: Season 7".
"Small Town Crime".
20 de mayo
"Some Kind of Beautiful".
21 de mayo
"Señora Acero: Season 4".
22 de mayo
"Mob Psycho 100: Season 1".
"Shooter: Season 2".
"Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2".
"Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here".
23 de mayo
"Explained".
24 de mayo
"Fauda: Season 2".
"Survivors Guide to Prison".
25 de mayo
"Ibiza".
"Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life".
"The Toys That Made Us: Season".
"Trollhunters: Part 3".
26 de mayo
"Sara’s Notebook".
27 de mayo
"The Break with Michelle Wolf".
29 de mayo
"Coco".
30 de mayo
"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4".
31 de mayo
"Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story".
"My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern".