Las series y películas de Netflix que se estrenan en mayo

Si eres un apasionado de las series, películas y documentales, ve organizando tu agenda y no te pierdas estos estrenos.

Como es de costumbre, cada mes Netflix renueva sus contenidos y para mayo no será la excepción. Uno de los contenidos más esperados es la segunda temporada de Dear White People, que llega a la plataforma el 4 de mayo.

Conoce todos los estrenos:

1 de mayo

-27: Gone Too Soon

-A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana

-Amelie

-Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures – Temporada 1

-Beautiful Girls

-Darc

-God’s Own Country

-Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

-Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

-Hellboy II: The Golden Army

-High School Musical 3: Senior Year

-John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City

-Mr. Woodcock

-My Perfect Romance

-Pocoyo & Cars

-Pocoyo & The Space Circus

-Queens of Comedy – Temporada 1

-Reasonable Doubt

-Red Dragon

-Scream 2

-Shrek

-Simon – Temporada 1

-Sliding Doors

-Sometimes

-The Bourne Ultimatum

-The Carter Effect

-The Clapper

-The Reaping

-The Strange Name Movie

-Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V – Temporada 2

2 de mayo

"Jailbreak".

4 de mayo

"A Little Help with Carol Burnett".

"Busted!: Season 1".

"Dear White People: Volume 2".

"End Game".

"Forgive Us Our Debts".

"Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2".

"Manhunt".

"My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey".

"No Estoy Loca".

"The Rain: Season 1".

5 de mayo

"Faces Places".

6 de mayo

"The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale".

8 de mayo

"DesolationHari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives".

9 de mayo

"Dirty Girl".

11 de mayo

"Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3".

"Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist".

"Spirit Riding Free: Season 5".

"The Kissing Booth".

"The Who Was? Show: Season 1".

13 de mayo

"Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife".

14 de mayo

"The Phantom of the Opera".

15 de mayo

"Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 4Grand Designs: Seasons 13 – 14".

"Only God Forgives".

"The Game 365: Seasons 15 – 16".

16 de mayo

"89".

"Mamma Mia!".

"The 40-Year-Old Virgin".

"The Kingdom".

"Wanted".

18 de mayo

"Cargo".

"Catching Feelings".

"Inspector Gadget: Season 4".

19 de mayo

"Bridge to Terabithia".

"Disney’s Scandal: Season 7".

"Small Town Crime".

20 de mayo

"Some Kind of Beautiful".

21 de mayo

"Señora Acero: Season 4".

22 de mayo

"Mob Psycho 100: Season 1".

"Shooter: Season 2".

"Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2".

"Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here".

23 de mayo

"Explained".

24 de mayo

"Fauda: Season 2".

"Survivors Guide to Prison".

25 de mayo

"Ibiza".

"Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life".

"The Toys That Made Us: Season".

"Trollhunters: Part 3".

26 de mayo

"Sara’s Notebook".

27 de mayo

"The Break with Michelle Wolf".

29 de mayo

"Coco".

30 de mayo

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4".

31 de mayo

"Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story".

"My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern".