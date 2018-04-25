Indicadores económicos
2018-04-25

Dólar (TRM)
$2.785,22
Dólar, Venta
$2.785,00
Dólar, Compra
$2.690,00
Café (Libra)
US$1,38
Euro
$3.401,58
UVR, Ayer
$257,15
UVR, Hoy
$257,17
Petróleo
US$67,70

Estado del tiempo
2018-04-25

marea

Marea min.: -15 cms.

Hora: 14:13

Marea max.: 13 cms.

Hora: 07:36

Dirección viento: Variable

Intensidad viento: 9 a 24 kms/h

Temp. superficial del mar: 28 ºC

oleaje

Cartagena-Islas del Rosario: 1.0 a 1.6 metro(s) de altura

Estado

estado
Mín. 27 ºC
Máx. 34 ºC
Fuente: www.cioh.org.co/meteorologia/

Pico y placa
2018-04-25

Hoy no salen los vehículos con placa:

Vehículos Particulares

De lunes a viernes 7 a.m a 9 a.m - 12 p.m a 2 p.m- 5 p.m a 7:30 p.m.
7 - 8
Taxis
3 - 4
Motos
0 - 2 - 4 - 6 - 8

Las series y películas de Netflix que se estrenan en mayo

EL UNIVERSAL
EL UNIVERSAL
@ElUniversalCtg
CARTAGENA
25 de Abril de 2018 12:57 pm

Si eres un apasionado de las series, películas y documentales, ve organizando tu agenda y no te pierdas estos estrenos. 

Como es de costumbre, cada mes Netflix renueva sus contenidos y para mayo no será la excepción. Uno de los contenidos más esperados es la segunda temporada de Dear White People, que llega a la plataforma el 4 de mayo. 

Conoce todos los estrenos:

1 de mayo

-27: Gone Too Soon
-A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
-Amelie
-Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures – Temporada 1
-Beautiful Girls
-Darc
-God’s Own Country
-Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
-Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
-Hellboy II: The Golden Army
-High School Musical 3: Senior Year

-John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City
-Mr. Woodcock
-My Perfect Romance
-Pocoyo & Cars
-Pocoyo & The Space Circus
-Queens of Comedy – Temporada 1
-Reasonable Doubt
-Red Dragon
-Scream 2
-Shrek
-Simon – Temporada 1
-Sliding Doors
-Sometimes
-The Bourne Ultimatum
-The Carter Effect
-The Clapper
-The Reaping
-The Strange Name Movie
-Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V – Temporada 2

2 de mayo
"Jailbreak".

4 de mayo
"A Little Help with Carol Burnett".
"Busted!: Season 1".
"Dear White People: Volume 2".
"End Game".
"Forgive Us Our Debts".
"Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2".
"Manhunt".
"My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey".
"No Estoy Loca".
"The Rain: Season 1".

5 de mayo
"Faces Places".

6 de mayo
"The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale".

8 de mayo
"DesolationHari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives".

9 de mayo
"Dirty Girl".

11 de mayo
"Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3".
"Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist".
"Spirit Riding Free: Season 5".
"The Kissing Booth".
"The Who Was? Show: Season 1".

13 de mayo
"Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife".

14 de mayo
"The Phantom of the Opera".

15 de mayo
"Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 4Grand Designs: Seasons 13 – 14".
"Only God Forgives".
"The Game 365: Seasons 15 – 16".

16 de mayo
"89".

"Mamma Mia!".
"The 40-Year-Old Virgin".
"The Kingdom".
"Wanted".

18 de mayo
"Cargo".
"Catching Feelings".
"Inspector Gadget: Season 4".

19 de mayo
"Bridge to Terabithia".
"Disney’s Scandal: Season 7".
"Small Town Crime".

20 de mayo
"Some Kind of Beautiful".

21 de mayo
"Señora Acero: Season 4".

22 de mayo
"Mob Psycho 100: Season 1".
"Shooter: Season 2".
"Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2".
"Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here".

23 de mayo
"Explained".

24 de mayo
"Fauda: Season 2".
"Survivors Guide to Prison".

25 de mayo
"Ibiza".
"Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life".
"The Toys That Made Us: Season".
"Trollhunters: Part 3".

26 de mayo
"Sara’s Notebook".

27 de mayo
"The Break with Michelle Wolf".

29 de mayo
"Coco".

30 de mayo
"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4".

31 de mayo
"Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story".
"My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern".

