Indicadores económicos
2017-12-11

Dólar (TRM)
$3.016,18
Dólar, Venta
$2.810,00
Dólar, Compra
$2.690,00
Café (Libra)
US$1,43
Euro
$3.554,86
UVR, Ayer
$252,12
UVR, Hoy
$252,13
Petróleo
US$56,69

Estado del tiempo
2017-12-11

marea

Marea min.: -16 cms.

Hora: 00:20

Marea max.: 14 cms.

Hora: 07:30

Dirección viento: Variable

Intensidad viento: 5 a 25 kms/h

Temp. superficial del mar: 28 ºC

oleaje

Cartagena-Islas del Rosario: 1.0 a 1.7 metro(s) de altura

Estado

estado
Mín. 25 ºC
Máx. 30 ºC
Fuente: www.cioh.org.co/meteorologia/

Pico y placa
2017-12-11

Hoy no salen los vehículos con placa:

Vehículos Particulares

De lunes a viernes 7 a.m a 9 a.m - 12 p.m a 2 p.m- 5 p.m a 7:30 p.m.
1 - 2
Taxis
7 - 8 - [object Object]
Motos
0 - 2 - 4 - 6 - 8

Lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2018

EL UNIVERSAL
EL UNIVERSAL
@ElUniversalCtg
CARTAGENA
11 de Diciembre de 2017 09:13 am

Este lunes 11 de diciembre, la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood dio a conocer los nombres de los nominados que optarán a los Globos de Oro 2018.

La gala de entrega de los galardones tendrá lugar el próximo 7 de enero en el Hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles. Seth Meyers será el encargado de conducir una entrega de premios muy especial, que celebra este año su 75ª edición.

"The Shape of Water", del mexicano Guillermo del Toro, parte como gran favorita de los Globos de Oro con siete nominaciones, incluidas mejor película de drama y mejor director. El drama de HBO "Big Little Lies" lideró las categorías de televisión con seis postulaciones.

Mejor Película (Comedia/Musical)

The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird

Mejor Película (Drama)

The Shape of Water
Lady Bird
The Post
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Molly's Game

Mejor actor (Drama)

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Mejor actriz (Drama)

Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Mejor actriz secundaria

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Mejor actor secundario

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor película extranjera

A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square

Mejor comedia

Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace

Mejor actor (Musical/Comedia)

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Aziz Ansari – Master of None
Kevin Bacon – I Love Dick
William H. Macy – Shameless
Eric McCormack – Will & Grace

Mejor actriz (Musical/Comedia)

Pamela Adlon – Better Things
Alison Brie – Glow
Issa Rae – Insecure
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Frankie Shaw – SMILF

Mejor actor en miniserie

Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law – The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan – Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor – Fargo
Geoffrey Rush – Genius

Mejor actor secundario en miniserie

Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies
David Thewlis – Fargo
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Christian Slater – Mr. Robot

Mejor actriz secundaria en miniserie

Jessica Biel – The Sinner
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies

Mejor Miniserie

Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl

Mejor Comedia

Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace

Mejor película animada
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Coco
Loving Vincent

 

