Lista de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2018

Los nominados a la estatuilla de los Oscar, los premios más relevantes de la industria del cine, que se entregarán el próximo 4 de marzo en el Teatro Kodak de Los Ángeles (Estados Unidos), fueron anunciados en la mañana de este martes.

Desde las 5:30 a.m., en el Teatro Samuel Goldwyn, en Beverly Hills, la Academia de Hollywood dio a conocer los nombres de los actores, actrices, productores, directores, películas, entre otros participantes, que fueron seleccionados para quedarse con un premio Oscar este año.

El fastuoso romance con un montruo "The Shape of Water" de Guillermo del Toro pescó 13 nominaciones, Greta Gerwig se convirtió en la quinta mujer en ser nominada a mejor dirección y la fotógrafa de "Mudbound" Rachel Morrison hizo historia como la primera mujer nominada a mejor cinematografía.

LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS

Mejor Película:

Call me by your name

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

Dunkirk

Lady Bird

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor Actor Principal:

Timothée Chalamet , Call me by your name

Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Mejor Actriz Principal:

Sally Hawkings, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Meryl Streep, The Post

Saorise Ronan, Lady Bird

Mejor Actriz de Reparto:

Mary J. Blige, Mother

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Mejor actor de reparto:

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Plummer, All The Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Mejor Director:

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Nominados a cinematografía:

Balde Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkerke

The Shape of Water

Mudbound

Mejor Diseño de Producción:

La Bella y la Bestia

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkerke

Shape of Water

Mejor Edición de Sonido:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2040

Dunkirk

Tne Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mejor Canción Original:

Mighty River, de Mudbound

Stand up for something, Marshall

This is me, The Greatest Showma

Remember Me, Coco

Mejor Guión Original:

The Big Sick

The Shape of Water

Get Out

Lady Bird

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor Guión Adaptado:

Call me by your name

Molly's Game

The Disaster Artist

Mudbound

Logan

Mejor Película Animada:

Boss Baby

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

The Breadwinner

Mejor Banda Sonora:

Dunkirk

Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedia

Fantom Thread

Three Billboards outside of Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor Corto de Acción:

DeKalb Elementary

The Silent Child

The Eleven o'clock

Wate Wote/All of US

My nephew Emmett

Mejor diseño de vestuario:

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

The Shape of Water

Victoria and Abdul

Phantom Thread

Mejor edición:

Baby Driver

The Shape or Water

I, Tonya

Three Billboards outside of Ebbing Missouri