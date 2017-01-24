Los nominados a los Óscar 2017

La Academia de Cine de Hollywood ha anunciado los nominados a los premios Oscar 2017, la edición número 89 de los premios de Hollywood, cuya gala se celebrará el 26 de febrero. Hay 24 categorías y estas son las seleccionadas:
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Marshehala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Hell of High Water)
Lucas Hedges
Dev Patel (Lion)
Michael Shannon (Nocturnal animals)
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdman
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One
13 Hours
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Jungle Book
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them
Arrival
The BFG
Kubo and the Two Strings
A Monster Calls
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
Fire At Sea
I am Not Your Negro
Life Animated
OJ: Made in America
13th
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
MEJOR ACTOR
Cassey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
Denzel Washington (Fences)
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
MEJOR MÚSICA
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
Audition (The Fools Who Dream) - La La Land
Can't Stop the Feeling - Trolls
City of Stars - La La Land
The Empty Chair - Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I'll Go - Moana
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
MEJOR VESTUARIO
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
MEJOR GUIÓN
Hell or High Water
La La land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
Moonlight
Lion
Hacksaw Ridge
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
Moana
My Life as Zucchini
Zootopia
Kubo and the Two Strings
The Red Turtle
MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider
Pearl
Piper
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE
Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL CORTO
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
MEJOR EDICIÓN
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Viola Davis
Naomi Harris
Nicole Kidman
Octavia Spencer
Michelle Williams
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Ruth Negga (Loving)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Isabelle Hupper (Elle)
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Meryl Streep (Florence Fioster Jenkins)
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Dennis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)
Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Kenneth Lonerhgan (Manchester by the Sea)
Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
