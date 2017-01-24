Publicidad
Publicidad

Indicadores económicos
2017-01-24

Dólar (TRM)
$2.908,53
Dólar, Venta
$2.870,00
Dólar, Compra
$2.730,00
Café (Libra)
US$1,69
Euro
$3.116,48
UVR, Ayer
$242,74
UVR, Hoy
$242,84
Petróleo
US$52,75

Estado del tiempo
2017-01-24

marea

Marea min.: -21 cms.

Hora: 01:20

Marea max.: 14 cms.

Hora: 09:11

Dirección viento: Norte

Intensidad viento: 9 a 21 kms/h

Temp. superficial del mar: 24 ºC

oleaje

Cartagena-Islas del Rosario: 0.4 a 0.5 metro(s) de altura

Estado

estado
Mín. 23 ºC
Máx. 29 ºC
Fuente: www.cioh.org.co/meteorologia/

Pico y placa
2017-01-24

Hoy no salen los vehículos con placa:

Vehículos Particulares

De lunes a viernes 7 a.m a 7 p.m
5 - 6
Taxis
1 - 2
Motos
1 - 3 - 5 - 6 - 9

Los nominados a los Óscar 2017

AFP
AFP
@ElUniversalCtg
Los Ángeles
24 de Enero de 2017 09:19 am
-A A +A
 

La Academia de Cine de Hollywood ha anunciado los nominados a los premios Oscar 2017, la edición número 89 de los premios de Hollywood, cuya gala se celebrará el 26 de febrero. Hay 24 categorías y estas son las seleccionadas:

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Marshehala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Hell of High Water)
Lucas Hedges
Dev Patel (Lion)
Michael Shannon (Nocturnal animals)

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdman

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One
13  Hours

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Jungle Book
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them
Arrival
The BFG
Kubo and the Two Strings
A Monster Calls

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Fire At Sea
I am Not Your Negro
Life Animated
OJ: Made in America
13th

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad

MEJOR ACTOR

Cassey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
Denzel Washington (Fences)

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

MEJOR MÚSICA

Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Audition (The Fools Who Dream) - La La Land
Can't Stop the Feeling - Trolls
City of Stars - La La Land
The Empty Chair - Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I'll Go - Moana

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers

MEJOR VESTUARIO

Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land

MEJOR GUIÓN

Hell or High Water
La La land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Moonlight
Lion
Hacksaw Ridge
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Moana
My Life as Zucchini
Zootopia
Kubo and the Two Strings
The Red Turtle

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider
Pearl
Piper

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL CORTO

Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Viola Davis
Naomi Harris
Nicole Kidman
Octavia Spencer
Michelle Williams

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Ruth Negga (Loving)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Isabelle Hupper (Elle)
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Meryl Streep (Florence Fioster Jenkins)

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Dennis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)
Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Kenneth Lonerhgan (Manchester by the Sea)
Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

VIDEO: REVIVE LA LECTURA DE LAS NOMINACIONES AL OSCAR

Notas recomendadas
Premios Óscar 2017
Nominados al Oscar
Publicidad
Publicidad
Por eluniversalctg
2382 fotos
65992 seguidores
Exprese su opinión, participe enviando sus comentarios. Las opiniones aquí registradas pertenecen a los usuarios y no reflejan la opinión de www.eluniversal.com.co. Nos reservamos el derecho de eliminar aquellos que se consideren no pertinentes. Consulte los términos y condiciones de uso.

Para enviar comentarios Inicie sesión o regístrese