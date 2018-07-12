Premios Emmy 2018: esta es la lista de nominados

Lista de nominados a los premios Emmy, en las principales categorías, anunciada el jueves por la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Televisivas. Para una lista completa visite Emmys.com.

Mejor Serie de drama

• Game of Thrones

• The Handmaid’s Tale

• Stranger Things

• The Americans

• This Is Us

• Westworld

Mejor Serie de comedia

• Atlanta

• Barry

• Black-ish

• Curb Your Enthusiasm

• Glow

• The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

• Silicon Valley

• Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Mejor miniserie

• The Alienist

• The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

• Genius: Picasso

• Godless

• Patrick Melrose

Mejor Película para la televisión

• Fahrenheit 451

• Flint

• Paterno

• The Tale

• Black Mirror: USS Callister

Mejor Actor Principal en drama

• Jason Bateman – Ozark

• Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

• Ed Harris – Westworld

• Matthew Rhys – The Americans

• Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us

• Jeffrey Wright – Westworld

Mejor Actor Principal en una comedia

• Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

• Ted Danson – The Good Place

• Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm

• Donald Glover – Atlanta

• Bill Hader – Barry

• William H. Macy – Shameless

Mejor Actor Principal en una miniserie o película para la televisión

• Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso

• Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

• Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose

• Jeff Daniels – The Looming Tower

• John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar

• Jesse Plemons – Black Mirror: USS Callister

Mejor Actor de Reparto en drama

• Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – Game of Thrones

• Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones

• Mandy Patinkin – Homeland

• David Harbour – Stranger Things

• Matt Smith – The Crown

• Joseph Fiennes – The Handmaid’s Tale

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una comedia

• Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta

• Henry Winkler – Barry

• Louie Anderson – Baskets

• Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live

• Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

• Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

• Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Mejor Actor de reparto en una miniserie o película para la televisión

• Jeff Daniels – Godless

• Brandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar

• John Leguizamo – Waco

• Ricky Martin – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

• Edgar Ramirez – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

• Michael Stuhlbarg – The Looming Tower

• Finn Wittrock – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Mejor Actriz Principal en una drama

• Claire Foy – The Crown

• Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black

• Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

• Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

• Keri Russell – The Americans

• Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld

Mejor Actriz Principal en una comedia

• Pamala Adlon – Better Things

• Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Ms, Maisel

• Allison Janney – Mom

• Issa Rae – Insecure

• Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

• Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie

Mejor Actriz Principal en una miniserie o película para la televisión

• Jessica Biel – The Sinner

• Laura Dern – The Tale

• Michelle Dockery – Godless

• Edie Falco – Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

• Regina King – Seven Seconds

• Sarah Paulson – America Horror Story: Cult

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en drama

• Lena Headey – Game of Thrones

• Mille Bobbie Brown – Stranger Things

• Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale

• Vanessa Kirby – The Crown

• Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale

• Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale

• Thandie Newton – Westworld

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una comedia

• Zazie Beetz – Atlanta

• Laurie Metcalf – Roseanne

• Betty Gilpin – Glow

• Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live

• Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live

• Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

• Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

• Megan Mullally – Will & Grace

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una miniserie o película para la televisión

• Sara Bareilles – Jesus Christ Superstar

• Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

• Judith Light – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

• Adina Porter – American Horror Story: Cult

• Merritt Wever – Godless

• Letitia Wright – Black Mirror: Black Museum