Premios Emmy 2018: esta es la lista de nominados

Lista de nominados a los premios Emmy, en las principales categorías, anunciada el jueves por la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Televisivas. Para una lista completa visite Emmys.com.
Mejor Serie de drama
• Game of Thrones
• The Handmaid’s Tale
• Stranger Things
• The Americans
• This Is Us
• Westworld
Mejor Serie de comedia
• Atlanta
• Barry
• Black-ish
• Curb Your Enthusiasm
• Glow
• The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
• Silicon Valley
• Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Mejor miniserie
• The Alienist
• The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
• Genius: Picasso
• Godless
• Patrick Melrose
Mejor Película para la televisión
• Fahrenheit 451
• Flint
• Paterno
• The Tale
• Black Mirror: USS Callister
Mejor Actor Principal en drama
• Jason Bateman – Ozark
• Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
• Ed Harris – Westworld
• Matthew Rhys – The Americans
• Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us
• Jeffrey Wright – Westworld
Mejor Actor Principal en una comedia
• Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
• Ted Danson – The Good Place
• Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm
• Donald Glover – Atlanta
• Bill Hader – Barry
• William H. Macy – Shameless
Mejor Actor Principal en una miniserie o película para la televisión
• Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso
• Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
• Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose
• Jeff Daniels – The Looming Tower
• John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar
• Jesse Plemons – Black Mirror: USS Callister
Mejor Actor de Reparto en drama
• Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – Game of Thrones
• Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
• Mandy Patinkin – Homeland
• David Harbour – Stranger Things
• Matt Smith – The Crown
• Joseph Fiennes – The Handmaid’s Tale
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una comedia
• Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta
• Henry Winkler – Barry
• Louie Anderson – Baskets
• Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live
• Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
• Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
• Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Mejor Actor de reparto en una miniserie o película para la televisión
• Jeff Daniels – Godless
• Brandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar
• John Leguizamo – Waco
• Ricky Martin – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
• Edgar Ramirez – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
• Michael Stuhlbarg – The Looming Tower
• Finn Wittrock – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Mejor Actriz Principal en una drama
• Claire Foy – The Crown
• Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black
• Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
• Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
• Keri Russell – The Americans
• Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld
Mejor Actriz Principal en una comedia
• Pamala Adlon – Better Things
• Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Ms, Maisel
• Allison Janney – Mom
• Issa Rae – Insecure
• Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
• Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie
Mejor Actriz Principal en una miniserie o película para la televisión
• Jessica Biel – The Sinner
• Laura Dern – The Tale
• Michelle Dockery – Godless
• Edie Falco – Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
• Regina King – Seven Seconds
• Sarah Paulson – America Horror Story: Cult
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en drama
• Lena Headey – Game of Thrones
• Mille Bobbie Brown – Stranger Things
• Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
• Vanessa Kirby – The Crown
• Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale
• Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale
• Thandie Newton – Westworld
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una comedia
• Zazie Beetz – Atlanta
• Laurie Metcalf – Roseanne
• Betty Gilpin – Glow
• Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live
• Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live
• Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
• Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
• Megan Mullally – Will & Grace
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una miniserie o película para la televisión
• Sara Bareilles – Jesus Christ Superstar
• Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
• Judith Light – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
• Adina Porter – American Horror Story: Cult
• Merritt Wever – Godless
• Letitia Wright – Black Mirror: Black Museum