Indicadores económicos
2018-07-12

Dólar (TRM)
$2.882,02
Dólar, Venta
$2.820,00
Dólar, Compra
$2.710,00
Café (Libra)
US$1,34
Euro
$3.359,85
UVR, Ayer
$259,34
UVR, Hoy
$259,37
Petróleo
US$74,45

Estado del tiempo
2018-07-13

marea

Marea min.: -16 cms.

Hora: 06:54

Marea max.: 28 cms.

Hora: 23:52

Dirección viento: Variable

Intensidad viento: 09 a 25 kms/h

Temp. superficial del mar: 28 ºC

oleaje

Cartagena-Islas del Rosario: 1.9 a 2.5 metro(s) de altura

Estado

estado
Mín. 26 ºC
Máx. 34 ºC
Fuente: www.cioh.org.co/meteorologia/

Pico y placa
2018-07-12

Hoy no salen los vehículos con placa:

Vehículos Particulares

De lunes a viernes 7 a.m a 9 a.m - 12 p.m a 2 p.m- 5 p.m a 7:30 p.m.
1 - 2
Taxis
1 - 2
Motos
0 - 2 - 4 - 6 - 8

Premios Emmy 2018: esta es la lista de nominados

AP
AP
@ElUniversalCtg
LOS ANGELES
12 de Julio de 2018 07:06 pm

Lista de nominados a los premios Emmy, en las principales categorías, anunciada el jueves por la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Televisivas. Para una lista completa visite Emmys.com.

Mejor Serie de drama
    • Game of Thrones
    • The Handmaid’s Tale
    • Stranger Things
    • The Americans
    • This Is Us
    • Westworld

Mejor Serie de comedia
    • Atlanta
    • Barry
    • Black-ish
    • Curb Your Enthusiasm
    • Glow
    • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    • Silicon Valley
    • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Mejor miniserie
    • The Alienist
    • The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
    • Genius: Picasso
    • Godless
    • Patrick Melrose

Mejor Película para la televisión
    • Fahrenheit 451
    • Flint
    • Paterno
    • The Tale
    • Black Mirror: USS Callister

Mejor Actor Principal en drama
    • Jason Bateman – Ozark
    • Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
    • Ed Harris – Westworld
    • Matthew Rhys – The Americans
    • Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us
    • Jeffrey Wright – Westworld

Mejor Actor Principal en una comedia
    • Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
    • Ted Danson – The Good Place
    • Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm
    • Donald Glover – Atlanta
    • Bill Hader – Barry
    • William H. Macy – Shameless

Mejor Actor Principal en una miniserie o película para la televisión
    • Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso
    • Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
    • Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose
    • Jeff Daniels – The Looming Tower
    • John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar
    • Jesse Plemons – Black Mirror: USS Callister

Mejor Actor de Reparto en drama
    • Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – Game of Thrones
    • Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
    • Mandy Patinkin – Homeland
    • David Harbour – Stranger Things
    • Matt Smith – The Crown
    • Joseph Fiennes – The Handmaid’s Tale

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una comedia
    • Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta
    • Henry Winkler – Barry
    • Louie Anderson – Baskets
    • Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live
    • Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
    • Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    • Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Mejor Actor de reparto en una miniserie o película para la televisión
    • Jeff Daniels – Godless
    • Brandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar
    • John Leguizamo – Waco
    • Ricky Martin – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
    • Edgar Ramirez – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
    • Michael Stuhlbarg – The Looming Tower
    • Finn Wittrock – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Mejor Actriz Principal en una drama
    • Claire Foy – The Crown
    • Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black
    • Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
    • Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
    • Keri Russell – The Americans
    • Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld

Mejor Actriz Principal en una comedia
    • Pamala Adlon – Better Things
    • Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Ms, Maisel
    • Allison Janney – Mom
    • Issa Rae – Insecure
    • Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
    • Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie

Mejor Actriz Principal en una miniserie o película para la televisión
    • Jessica Biel – The Sinner
    • Laura Dern – The Tale
    • Michelle Dockery – Godless
    • Edie Falco – Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
    • Regina King – Seven Seconds
    • Sarah Paulson – America Horror Story: Cult

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en drama
    • Lena Headey – Game of Thrones
    • Mille Bobbie Brown – Stranger Things
    • Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
    • Vanessa Kirby – The Crown
    • Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale
    • Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale
    • Thandie Newton – Westworld

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una comedia
    • Zazie Beetz – Atlanta
    • Laurie Metcalf – Roseanne
    • Betty Gilpin – Glow
    • Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live
    • Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live
    • Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
    • Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    • Megan Mullally – Will & Grace

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una miniserie o película para la televisión
    • Sara Bareilles – Jesus Christ Superstar
    • Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
    • Judith Light – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
    • Adina Porter – American Horror Story: Cult
    • Merritt Wever – Godless
    • Letitia Wright – Black Mirror: Black Museum

