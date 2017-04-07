Y los nominados a los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017 son...

La cadena de televisión especializada en entretenimiento ‘Mtv’ anunció la lista completa de nominados a los MTV Movie & TV Awards, premios que se entregarán en una ceremonia que se re realizará el domingo 7 de mayo en el Shrine Auditorium de Los Ángeles, California.
Este año los Premios MTV al Cine han sido renombrados a Premios al Cine y la TV. La ceremonia será conducida por el actor y comediante Adam DeVine.
MTV.PELÍCULA DEL AÑO
-La Bella y la Bestia
-Get Out
-Logan
-Rogue One: Una historia de Star Wars
-The Edge of Seventeen
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA
-Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
-Emma Watson, La Bella y la Bestia
-Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
-Hugh Jackman, Logan
-James McAvoy, Split
-Taraji P. Henson, Hidden Figures
TV SHOW DEL AÑO
-Atlanta
-Game of Thrones
-Insecure
-Pretty Little Liars
-Stranger Things
-This Is Us
MEJOR ACTOR EN TV SHOW
-Donald Glover, Atlanta
-Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
-Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
-Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead
-Mandy Moore, This Is Us
-Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
MEJOR BESO
-Ashton Sanders y Jharrel Jerome, Moonlight
-Emma Stone y Ryan Gosling, La La Land
-Emma Watson y Dan Stevens, La Bella y la Bestia
-Taraji P. Henson y Terrence Howard, Imperio
-Zac Efron y Anna Kendrick, Mike y Dave: los buscanovias
MEJOR VILLANO
-Allison Williams, Get Out
-Demogorgón, Extraño las cosas
-Jared Leto, Suicide Squad
-Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead
-Wes Bentley, American Horror Story
MEJOR ANFITRIÓN
-Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres Show
-John Oliver, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
-RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
-Samantha Bee, Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
-Trevor Noah, The Daily Show
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
-13TH
-I Am Not Your Negro
-O.J.: Made in America
-This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
-TIME: The Kalief Browder Story
MEJOR COMPETICIÓN DE REALIDAD
-America’s Got Talent
-MasterChef Junior
-RuPaul’s Drag Race
-The Bachelor
-The Voice
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE COMEDIA
-Adam Devine, Workaholics
-Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, Broad City
-Lil Rel Howery, Get Out
-Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy
-Seth Rogen, Sausage Party
-Will Arnett, The LEGO Batman Movie
MEJOR HÉROE
-Felicity Jones, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
-Grant Gustin, The Flash
-Mike Colter, Luke Cage
-Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things”
-Stephen Amell, Arrow
-Taraji P. Henson, Hidden Figures
MEJOR ESCENA DRAMÁTICA
-Game of Thrones
-Grey’s Anatomy
-Me Before You
-Moonlight
-This Is Us
PRÓXIMA GENERACIÓN
-Chrissy Metz
-Daniel Kaluuya
-Issa Rae
-Riz Ahmed
-Yara Shahidi
MEJOR DUO
-Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, The Voice
-Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery, Get Out
-Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield, Atlanta
-Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen, Logan
-Josh Gad and Luke Evans, Beauty and the Beast
-Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party
MEJOR HISTORIA AMERICANA
-Black-ish
-Fresh Off the Boat
-Jane the Virgin
-Moonlight
-Transparent
MEJOR PELUCA CONTRA EL SISTEMA
-Get Out
-Hidden Figures
-Loving
-Luke Cage
-Mr. Robot