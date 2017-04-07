Y los nominados a los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017 son...

La cadena de televisión especializada en entretenimiento ‘Mtv’ anunció la lista completa de nominados a los MTV Movie & TV Awards, premios que se entregarán en una ceremonia que se re realizará el domingo 7 de mayo en el Shrine Auditorium de Los Ángeles, California.

Este año los Premios MTV al Cine han sido renombrados a Premios al Cine y la TV. La ceremonia será conducida por el actor y comediante Adam DeVine.

MTV.PELÍCULA DEL AÑO

-La Bella y la Bestia

-Get Out

-Logan

-Rogue One: Una historia de Star Wars

-The Edge of Seventeen

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA

-Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

-Emma Watson, La Bella y la Bestia

-Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

-Hugh Jackman, Logan

-James McAvoy, Split

-Taraji P. Henson, Hidden Figures

TV SHOW DEL AÑO

-Atlanta

-Game of Thrones

-Insecure

-Pretty Little Liars

-Stranger Things

-This Is Us

MEJOR ACTOR EN TV SHOW

-Donald Glover, Atlanta

-Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

-Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

-Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead

-Mandy Moore, This Is Us

-Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

MEJOR BESO

-Ashton Sanders y Jharrel Jerome, Moonlight

-Emma Stone y Ryan Gosling, La La Land

-Emma Watson y Dan Stevens, La Bella y la Bestia

-Taraji P. Henson y Terrence Howard, Imperio

-Zac Efron y Anna Kendrick, Mike y Dave: los buscanovias

MEJOR VILLANO

-Allison Williams, Get Out

-Demogorgón, Extraño las cosas

-Jared Leto, Suicide Squad

-Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead

-Wes Bentley, American Horror Story

MEJOR ANFITRIÓN

-Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

-John Oliver, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

-RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

-Samantha Bee, Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

-Trevor Noah, The Daily Show

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

-13TH

-I Am Not Your Negro

-O.J.: Made in America

-This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

-TIME: The Kalief Browder Story

MEJOR COMPETICIÓN DE REALIDAD

-America’s Got Talent

-MasterChef Junior

-RuPaul’s Drag Race

-The Bachelor

-The Voice

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE COMEDIA

-Adam Devine, Workaholics

-Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, Broad City

-Lil Rel Howery, Get Out

-Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy

-Seth Rogen, Sausage Party

-Will Arnett, The LEGO Batman Movie

MEJOR HÉROE

-Felicity Jones, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

-Grant Gustin, The Flash

-Mike Colter, Luke Cage

-Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things”

-Stephen Amell, Arrow

-Taraji P. Henson, Hidden Figures

MEJOR ESCENA DRAMÁTICA

-Game of Thrones

-Grey’s Anatomy

-Me Before You

-Moonlight

-This Is Us

PRÓXIMA GENERACIÓN

-Chrissy Metz

-Daniel Kaluuya

-Issa Rae

-Riz Ahmed

-Yara Shahidi

MEJOR DUO

-Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, The Voice

-Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery, Get Out

-Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield, Atlanta

-Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen, Logan

-Josh Gad and Luke Evans, Beauty and the Beast

-Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

MEJOR HISTORIA AMERICANA

-Black-ish

-Fresh Off the Boat

-Jane the Virgin

-Moonlight

-Transparent

MEJOR PELUCA CONTRA EL SISTEMA

-Get Out

-Hidden Figures

-Loving

-Luke Cage

-Mr. Robot