Indicadores económicos
2018-02-06

Dólar (TRM)
$2.843,60
Dólar, Venta
$2.785,00
Dólar, Compra
$2.755,00
Café (Libra)
US$1,42
Euro
$3.537,43
UVR, Ayer
$253,18
UVR, Hoy
$253,27
Petróleo
US$64,15

Estado del tiempo
2018-02-06

marea

Marea min.: -17 cms.

Hora: 22:49

Marea max.: 7 cms.

Hora: 05:30

Dirección viento: Variable

Intensidad viento: 13 a 31 kms/h

Temp. superficial del mar: 27 ºC

oleaje

Cartagena-Islas del Rosario: 2.0 a 2.6 metro(s) de altura

Estado

estado
Mín. 26 ºC
Máx. 32 ºC
Fuente: www.cioh.org.co/meteorologia/

Pico y placa
2018-02-06

Hoy no salen los vehículos con placa:

Vehículos Particulares

De lunes a viernes 7 a.m a 9 a.m - 12 p.m a 2 p.m- 5 p.m a 7:30 p.m.
3 - 4
Taxis
5 - 6
Motos
1 - 3 - 5 - 7 - 9

Así luce Mayra de 'Sin tetas sí hay paraíso' fuera de cámaras

EL UNIVERSAL
EL UNIVERSAL
@ElUniversalCtg
CARTAGENA
6 de Febrero de 2018 11:36 am

Gisella Aboumrad, quien interpreta a la malvada Mayra en la serie de Telemundo 'Sin tetas sí hay paraíso', es actriz, escritoria y comediante. 

Nació en México y sus primeros pasos en la televisión fueron en la exitosa telenovela de Televisa 'Carita de Ángel', donde le dio vida a la pequeña Matilda.  

Si bien su personaje en 'Sin tetas sí hay paraíso' es de una mujer ruda que quiere imponer sus reglas, la actriz ha expresario en diversos medios que en realidad es totalmente lo contrario. 

"Es mi primer antagónico y me encanta este personaje porque te permite explorar muchas facetas. Subí 30 libras para encarnarlo y es un honor hacerlo", indicó para una entrevista con Caracol Internacional. 

Como parte de la actuación de Mayra, luce cabello corto y tatuajes, características que en la vida real no posee, y además tampoco es tan malvada como lo es en la serie. 

Mire acá como luce Gisella en su día a día.

 

It may be that the gulfs will wash us down: It may be we shall touch the Happy Isles, We are not now that strength which in old days Moved earth and heaven, that which we are, we are; Made weak by time and fate, but strong in will To strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield. Dear and bittersweet 2017 ITS A WRAP! Thank you for all the lessons! May your 2018 be full of blessings, health, money and lots of love! . . Puede ser que las mareas nos azoten: Puede ser que toquemos Islas Felices, No somos ahora igual de fuertes que en los viejos tiempos Movimos la tierra y el cielo, eso que somos, somos; Debilitados por el tiempo y el destino, pero fuertes en la voluntad Esforzarse, buscar, encontrar y no ceder. Querido y agridulce 2017 SE ACABO! Gracias por las enseñanzas! Que su 2018 sea lleno de bendiciones salud dinero y amor! #FromHomeWithLove #Imnotanangel #plussizeactress #prettybigmovement #bodypositive #loveyourself #becauseitsmybody #celebratemysize

Una publicación compartida de Gisella Aboumrad (@gisellatv) el

 

Promise Yourself to be so strong that nothing can disturb your peace of mind. To make all your friends feel that there is something beautiful in them. To look at the sunny side of everything and make your optimism come true. To think only the best, to work only for the best, and to expect only the best. To forget the mistakes of the past and press on to the greater achievements of the future. To wear a cheerful countenance at all times and give every living creature you meet a smile. To think well of yourself and to proclaim this fact to the world, not in loud words but great deeds. To live in faith that the whole world is on your side so long as you are true to the best that is in you. #blessedbeyondmeasure #plussizeactress #prettybigmovement #bodypositive #loveyourself #Headshot #Latina #ActressLife #ladiablaysucombo #ILoveUSA

Una publicación compartida de Gisella Aboumrad (@gisellatv) el

TEMAS

Sin senos sí hay paraíso
Novelas
Telenovelas
Telemundo


