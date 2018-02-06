Así luce Mayra de 'Sin tetas sí hay paraíso' fuera de cámaras

Gisella Aboumrad, quien interpreta a la malvada Mayra en la serie de Telemundo 'Sin tetas sí hay paraíso', es actriz, escritoria y comediante.
Nació en México y sus primeros pasos en la televisión fueron en la exitosa telenovela de Televisa 'Carita de Ángel', donde le dio vida a la pequeña Matilda.
Si bien su personaje en 'Sin tetas sí hay paraíso' es de una mujer ruda que quiere imponer sus reglas, la actriz ha expresario en diversos medios que en realidad es totalmente lo contrario.
"Es mi primer antagónico y me encanta este personaje porque te permite explorar muchas facetas. Subí 30 libras para encarnarlo y es un honor hacerlo", indicó para una entrevista con Caracol Internacional.
Como parte de la actuación de Mayra, luce cabello corto y tatuajes, características que en la vida real no posee, y además tampoco es tan malvada como lo es en la serie.
Mire acá como luce Gisella en su día a día.
