Carlos Vives apoya las fotos de su hija Lucy

Desde que Lucy Vives, hija del cantante Carlos Vives, decidió posar desnuda en la revista Soho, no ha parado de postear imágenes bastante subidas de tono en sus redes sociales. Si bien son fotos artísticas y con mensajes de fondo, las fotos no dejan de llamar la atención y escandalizar a muchos.
En una de las últimas fotos, Lucy aparece parada de manos totalmente desnuda, por lo que no se ha podido evitar especular qué piensa el padre de la joven al respecto.
Pues como buen papá, Carlos Vives solo tiene palabras de apoyo y admiración para su hija, y así lo hizo ver en una publicación que hizo en Instagram, en donde aparece Lucy junto al modelo Justin Bullock: "Mi Lucy Vives y Justin Bullock en una foto con mucha fuerza. ¡Te amo Lucy!".
Así, quedan resueltas las dudas y queda claro que la relación padre e hija no puede ser mejor. Se respetan y apoyan incondicionalmente.
Aquí algunas fotos de Lucy Vives:
sometimes i'm the sketchy me... that likes to frolic around SoHo naked wearing nothing but a @lefauves mouse mask.. i like the rush of breaking rules that don't make sense to follow always. like wearing costumes when it's not halloween.. or being naked in a room full of clothes, masked people. ive liked the rush of being alone in a large world since i can remember.. a world full of people and their stories, just waiting for someone to ask ..so just like that, they have an excuse to unravel at your palms, in awe that someone gave a fuck. i liked airports because of this. when i flew alone for the first time i was about 12, i only flew alone ever since. i sat with strangers that called my attention, i learned gross things to say in other languages and traditions so personal, only that single family would know of it.. and now me.. in this same respect, i like the random scattered humans, now, all over the world, that hold in their mind a piece of my story, a kiss from my lips.. or a smile in my eyes... i like to think how we can make tangible the scribbles in our head.. and that the kiddo inside us lives until we shoot them dead... • @theglasscamera #polaroid