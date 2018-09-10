Chelsi Smith, segunda mujer afro en ser Miss Universo, falleció a sus 45 años

El mundo de los reinados está de luto por la muerte de Chelsi Smith, Miss Universo en 1995, quien luego de luchar contra un cáncer de hígado, este sábado falleció a sus 45 años.

Smith fue la sexta Miss USA en ganar Miss Universo y la segunda mujer afro en ser coronada en el certamen.

La muerte de Chelsi sorprendió a varias exreinas, entre esas Alicia Machado, sucesora en 1996, quien a través de sus redes sociales escribió un emotivo mensaje evocando la memoria de la exreina.

“Conmovida con la despedida de una bella”, fueron las palabras con las que Machado acompañó las fotos donde aparece junto a la fallecida.

Por su parte, Shanna Moakler, finalista en Miss USA 1995 y quien tuvo que asumir el título de Miss USA al Chelsi ganar Miss Universo, también se pronunció en redes.

“He tenido un mal momento tratando de escribir esto. He encontrado en las noticias que mi querida amiga ha fallecido. ¡Realmente no sé cómo expresarle al mundo lo graciosa, amorosa, inteligente que era! Debido a que su luz era tan grande y brillante, ella cambió mi vida. Si no fuera por ella, su belleza y su energía, su increíble destino, ni siquiera estaría donde estoy hoy. Incluso cuando estaba enferma, era positiva y radiante, y nunca dejaba de reírse. “¡Estaba llorando y ella me estaba animando! Eso es lo que ella era”, dijo en la publicación.