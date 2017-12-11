Indicadores económicos
Con esta nueva tendencia, la Navidad la puedes llevar en tus cejas

EL UNIVERSAL
EL UNIVERSAL
@ElUniversalCtg
Cartagena
11 de Diciembre de 2017 04:01 pm

Cada año surgen extravagantes tendencias para celebrar la Navidad, en esta ocasión las cejas serán las protagonistas. 

En los últimos días se han viralizado las "Christmas Tree Eyebrowns”, una propusta que consiste en adornar las cejas en temáticas navideñas.

Algunas lo hacen como si fueran un árbol de Navidad, algunas con brillantes que simulan las esferas y una estrella en la base, otras con dibujos de foquitos, mientras que algunas simplemente prefieren convertirlas en el gorrito de Santa Claus.

Esta tendencia surgió de la instagramer Taylor R, quién publicó un video mostrando como convertir tus cejas en dos divertidos arbolitos de navidad y dando pie a que varias jóvenes lo intentaran.

Hoy parece que veremos a más de una joven con las cejas decoradas en los eventos de fin de año. 

Aquí algunas de mujeres que lo han intentado:

 

Is an icy Christmas and y’all know I’m ready for it I got my Christmas tree brow on a spin on @aliismakeup Christmas brows and she was inspired by @taytay_xx so don’t come at me ❤️❤️and lemme say sum IM NOT a person that draws tiny detailed things like these it’s not my thing and I just can’t do it so it’s not perf but I tried Products: ~@anastasiabeverlyhills @norvina Dipbrow for the base brown later I used @nyxcosmetics_pr @nyxcosmetics Black liner to add dimension ~✨✨glow is @anastasiabeverlyhills Moonchild palette I used blue ice and star ~Contacts are @geminicontacts In the frost ~All the detailing at the bottom of the tree and star is @nyxcosmetics @nyxcosmetics_pr Vivid brights liners in petal, sapphire, halo, white and black plus @stilacosmetics Waterproof liquid eyeliners in amber for the red ~Lashes are @ataracosmetics In Hera seriously my new favs : #anastasiabeverlyhills #Tuffcookie #fakeupfix #juliekay #fakeuproom #glamfacedolls #xmakeuptutsx #100daysofmakeupchallenge #100daysofmakeup #bretmansvanity #atarahmayhew @finemakeups #fiercesociety @glamoureal #featuring_mua #norvina #undiscovered_muas #discovervideos #norvina #browtrend #christmasbrows #christamstreebrows

Una publicación compartida de Melodie ❤️ (@melolops) el

 

Omg I NEED to do these!!!! Which one is your favorite crazy eyebrow look? #christmasbrows #decktheeyebrows #crazytrends #makeuptrends #challengeaccepted

Una publicación compartida de Alanna (@alannasyouniquebeauty) el

Navidad
Navidad


