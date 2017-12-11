Con esta nueva tendencia, la Navidad la puedes llevar en tus cejas

Cada año surgen extravagantes tendencias para celebrar la Navidad, en esta ocasión las cejas serán las protagonistas.
En los últimos días se han viralizado las "Christmas Tree Eyebrowns”, una propusta que consiste en adornar las cejas en temáticas navideñas.
Algunas lo hacen como si fueran un árbol de Navidad, algunas con brillantes que simulan las esferas y una estrella en la base, otras con dibujos de foquitos, mientras que algunas simplemente prefieren convertirlas en el gorrito de Santa Claus.
Esta tendencia surgió de la instagramer Taylor R, quién publicó un video mostrando como convertir tus cejas en dos divertidos arbolitos de navidad y dando pie a que varias jóvenes lo intentaran.
Hoy parece que veremos a más de una joven con las cejas decoradas en los eventos de fin de año.
Aquí algunas de mujeres que lo han intentado:
