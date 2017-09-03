El increíble antes y después de actriz porno que casi muere en un accidente

Clorisa Briggs, actriz porno conocida como ‘Madison Ivy’, volvió a nacer luego de ser víctima de un fatal accidente que la mantuvo durante casi año y medio conectada a tubos y al borde la muerte.
La alemana recordó con una fotografía de un antes y un después, el desgarrador momento en 2015 cuando un conductor la atropelló y la arrojó contra una roca, dejándola desahuciada y con pocas esperanzas de vida. Eso era lo que aseguraban los médicos cada vez que la veían.
“Esta va para todas las personas que atraviesan un momento difícil: ¡crean en ustedes!. Fui víctima de un conductor peligroso, que salió de repente y me arrojó contra una roca”, dijo Madi en el mensaje con el que acompañó la imagen.
La actriz, que sufrió de una fractura en su columna vertebral y un desgarro abdominal, reveló detalles del proceso en el que tuvo que pasar por varias intervenciones quirúrgicas y alimentarse a través de un tubo conectado desde su cadera hasta el intestino.
Agregó que “su estómago, duodeno e intestinos se desubicaron, por lo que debieron coserlos y reubicarlos en su abdomen nuevamente. Los médicos le colocaron placas de titanio en su columna vertebral”.
Ivy, quien tiene miles de seguidores en redes sociales por su fama en la industria de cine para adultos, no dudó en compartir con sus fans el duro momento que le cambió la vida, pues asegura que es una prueba de que siempre debemos creer en nosotros mismos y de que su testimonio puede servirle a aquellos que pasan por un momento difícil en sus vidas.
“Nunca antes experimenté algo tan horrible como ver al grupo de médicos derrotados que entraba a mi habitación diciéndome que no podían hacer nada más y que me preparara para lo peor”, puntualizó la mujer.
La publicación ya cuenta con más de 30 mil ‘Me gusta’ y comentarios de apoyo y admiración hacia la modelo que venció la muerte.
Barely a year and a half ago the photo on the Left was me... the photo on the Right is me today... Broken back fused together, I was 46 pounds & still needing multiple surgeries, wasn't allowed to eat or drink for 6 months.... It took everything I had to make it... But sometimes the most painful stories, have a happy ending. Blessed just to be here Appreciate everything, believe in yourself. This is the first time I've ever posted a pic of how bad it really got.
This one goes out to all the people who are having a hard time, believe in yourself! I was the victim of a reckless driver, came out of nowhere slamming me into a rock... please everyone drive safe I have kept a lot of the details of my accident to myself, it was hard for me to accept at the time, that it might be the end. And if it was I wanted people to remember me as I was...On the left is me today, the right a year and a half ago... That was taken as I started to get better actually. It is possible to live without food or water for 6 months & even longer, they cut a hole in your hip, feeding in a tube. It led straight to my lower intestine, all water & food were pushed through there. My stomach, duodenum & intestines were all ripped away from each other. With no luck or hope of sewing me back together, each organ was sewn up separated while holes were cut from 6 different directions, feeding tubes into each organ replacing its functions. If that wasn't enough I had titanium rods and screws now holding together the L1-L3 of my spine. The broken back was the least severe, as for the other injuries, it was up to my own body's ability to repair. Which I found out had an 8% chance of doing so...I lived for almost 9 months with the tubes protruding from all angles. I've never experienced something so terrifying as a group of defeated looking doctors coming into the room & telling me there's nothing more they can do, to prepare for the worst. I'm still here because we never gave up, you can't spell impossible without Im Possible! #SaiyanPride
Esta es Madi ahora gracias a su recuperación.