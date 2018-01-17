Indicadores económicos
2018-01-18

Dólar (TRM)
$2.851,13
Dólar, Venta
$2.870,00
Dólar, Compra
$2.700,00
Café (Libra)
US$1,40
Euro
$3.479,23
UVR, Ayer
$252,62
UVR, Hoy
$252,68
Petróleo
US$63,97

Estado del tiempo
2018-01-18

marea

Marea min.: -15 cms.

Hora: 02:10

Marea max.: 13 cms.

Hora: 11:56

Dirección viento: Variable

Intensidad viento: 7 a 21 kms/h

Temp. superficial del mar: 28 ºC

oleaje

Cartagena-Islas del Rosario: 1.0 a 1.4 metro(s) de altura

Estado

estado
Mín. 25 ºC
Máx. 31 ºC
Fuente: www.cioh.org.co/meteorologia/

Pico y placa
2018-01-18

Hoy no salen los vehículos con placa:

Vehículos Particulares

De lunes a viernes 7 a.m a 9 a.m - 12 p.m a 2 p.m- 5 p.m a 7:30 p.m.
7 - 8
Taxis
1 - 2
Motos
1 - 3 - 5 - 7 - 9

El romántico mensaje de Obama a Michelle por su cumpleaños

EL UNIVERSAL
EL UNIVERSAL
@ElUniversalCtg
CARTAGENA
17 de Enero de 2018 09:39 pm

La ex primera dama de los Estados Unidos, Michelle Obama, cumple 54 años este miércoles, y su esposo, Barack Obama le dedicó un emotivo y romántico mensaje.

“No sólo eres mi esposa y la madre de mis hijos, eres mi mejor amiga. Amo tu fuerza, tu gracia y tu determinación. Y cada día te amo más. Feliz cumpleaños @MichelleObama”, escribió el exmandatario de los Estados Unidos. 

En menos de una hora, la imagen alcanzó más de 1 millón de likes y numerosos comentarios de sus seguidores, quienes halagan la relación de esta pareja.

Michelle, por su parte, compartió una fotografía y mostró un hermoso ramo de flores que Barack le envió.

“Gracias @BarackObama por las hermosas flores esperando por mí en la oficina esta mañana. Eres mi mejor amigo, mi mayor fan, y recibir notas y flores de ti nunca se hará viejo”, escribió la ex primera dama.

TEMAS

Barack Obama
Michelle Obama
Cumpleaños


