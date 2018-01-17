El romántico mensaje de Obama a Michelle por su cumpleaños

La ex primera dama de los Estados Unidos, Michelle Obama, cumple 54 años este miércoles, y su esposo, Barack Obama le dedicó un emotivo y romántico mensaje.
“No sólo eres mi esposa y la madre de mis hijos, eres mi mejor amiga. Amo tu fuerza, tu gracia y tu determinación. Y cada día te amo más. Feliz cumpleaños @MichelleObama”, escribió el exmandatario de los Estados Unidos.
En menos de una hora, la imagen alcanzó más de 1 millón de likes y numerosos comentarios de sus seguidores, quienes halagan la relación de esta pareja.
Michelle, por su parte, compartió una fotografía y mostró un hermoso ramo de flores que Barack le envió.
“Gracias @BarackObama por las hermosas flores esperando por mí en la oficina esta mañana. Eres mi mejor amigo, mi mayor fan, y recibir notas y flores de ti nunca se hará viejo”, escribió la ex primera dama.
Thank you @BarackObama for the beautiful flowers waiting for me in the office this morning. You’re my best friend, biggest fan, and getting notes and flowers from you will never get old. And to the many people from around the country who sent cards and posted on social media, you have no idea how much we love hearing from you. I know birthdays can sometimes be bittersweet (54!), but your messages of hope, generosity, and warmth have always reminded me how lucky and blessed we are.