En fotos: conozca a Catriona Gray, la nueva Miss Universo 2018

Catriona Elisa Magnayon Gray fue coronada en la noche de este domingo como la nueva Miss Universo 2018.
La filipina logró ganarse la confianza del jurado y se robó la atención del público durante todo el certamen, pues siempre se posicionó como favorita.
La joven, de 24 años, descrestó con su belleza, actitud e inteligencia y aunque quedó en el top con varias candidatas fuertes en la competencia como Venezuela y Sudáfrica, al final ella fue quien se quedó con el título universal.
Si aún no la conoces, aquí te dejamos las mejores fotos de la nueva soberana:
Another one of my favourite outfits in my @missuniverse wardrobe from @jearsond in handmade burda callado Pinya silk top of LUMBAN LAGUNA, T'nalak belt and hand painted sampaguita skirt by Jeffrey Catuira ?????? Styled by @justine.aliman19 wearing @jearsond @bragaisjojo @callihandbags ✨
Off to Thailand to represent my beautiful country the Philippines in @missuniverse ✨???????????? Philippines, mahal kita. I hope to make you proud. @justine.aliman19 @jellyeugenio @hairbybrentsales @carlosbuendiajr @bragaisjojo @jololuarca @memayfrancisco @mimsqiu @jearsond @maktumang @ton_lao @harleybarleyyy @binibiningnicolecordoves @mackycombe @styledbypatrickhenry
Philippines, this is it. ?? What an amazing journey this has been - from day one back in January 2018 of announcing candidacy @bbpilipinasofficial to today. ?? Philippines, you have endlessly inspired me, given me strength and support. I want nothing more than to bring pride to you and give my all to give the best Christmas gift ever to my country. ?????? Mahal kita, Philippines. Para sayo 'to. Stand by me prayer warriors, laban tayo. ?? Photography @bjpascual Styling @eldzsmejia Makeup @jellyeugenio Hair @hairbybrentsales
Late post cause I died when I finally got home kanina! Travelling home from an amazing trip in Thailand ???? with 2 hours of sleep, thank you to @jellyeugenio @kielotilla for making me look fresh ?? Big thanks to @thesamanthatidalgo for styling me in my favourite @maktumang ?? @styledbypatrickhenry @ton_lao ?? Also shout out to my forever Ms Q&A @binibiningnicolecordoves ?? thank you for setting the bar so high and bringing a new appreciation to the skill of Q&A. ??