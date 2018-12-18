  1. Home
En fotos: conozca a Catriona Gray, la nueva Miss Universo 2018

EL UNIVERSAL
17 de diciembre de 2018 09:30 AM

Catriona Elisa Magnayon Gray fue coronada en la noche de este domingo como la nueva Miss Universo 2018.

La filipina logró ganarse la confianza del jurado y se robó la atención del público durante todo el certamen, pues siempre se posicionó como favorita.

La joven, de 24 años, descrestó con su belleza, actitud e inteligencia y aunque quedó en el top con varias candidatas fuertes en la competencia como Venezuela y Sudáfrica, al final ella fue quien se quedó con el título universal.

Si aún no la conoces, aquí te dejamos las mejores fotos de la nueva soberana:

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Good morning beautiful people! ??

Una publicación compartida de Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) el

