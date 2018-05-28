Indicadores económicos
2018-05-28

Dólar (TRM)
$2.887,16
Dólar, Venta
$2.772,00
Dólar, Compra
$2.580,00
Café (Libra)
US$1,40
Euro
$3.370,75
UVR, Ayer
$257,96
UVR, Hoy
$258,00
Petróleo
US$76,44

Estado del tiempo
2018-05-28

marea

Marea min.: -06 cms.

Hora: 06:58

Marea max.: 22 cms.

Hora: 22:56

Dirección viento: Oeste

Intensidad viento: 05 a 23 kms/h

Temp. superficial del mar: 28 ºC

oleaje

Cartagena-Islas del Rosario: 0.3 a 0.5 metro(s) de altura

Estado

estado
Mín. 26 ºC
Máx. 30 ºC
Fuente: www.cioh.org.co/meteorologia/

Pico y placa
2018-05-28

Hoy no salen los vehículos con placa:

Vehículos Particulares

De lunes a viernes 7 a.m a 9 a.m - 12 p.m a 2 p.m- 5 p.m a 7:30 p.m.
3 - 4
Taxis
7 - 8
Motos
1 - 3 - 5 - 7 - 9

Katherine Langford se despide de Hannah Baker y de “13 Reasons Why”

EL UNIVERSAL
EL UNIVERSAL
@ElUniversalCtg
CARTAGENA
28 de Mayo de 2018 11:24 am

Luego del lanzamiento de la segunda temporada de la exitosa serie "13 Reasons Why" en Netflix, la actriz Katherine Langford, quien interpreta a Hannah Baker, reveló una importante noticia a todos sus fans.

A través de una publicación en su Instagram, Langford aseguró que no volvería a interpretar a la protagonista en una nueva temporada.

"Hannah... te quiero... y te dejo ir. Esas son las palabras que pude decir hace seis meses y ahora finalmente puedo compartirlas con ustedes. Como la mayoría de sabe, '13 Reasons Why' fue mi primer trabajo y estoy tan agradecida de haber tenido la oportunidad de contar la historia de Hannah en la primera temporada y de que me pidieran volver a la segunda", sostuvo la actriz australiana, quien debutó en la televisión gracias a la serie. 

 

"Hannah...I love you...and I let you go" Those are the words I was able to say six months ago, and now can finally share with you...As most of you know @13reasonswhy was my first ever job and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to tell Hannah's story so fully in season 1, and to be asked back for a season 2. Thankyou to @netflix @paramountpics @anoncontent , the incredible producers, creatives, cast and crew for making these last 2 years so special. And to all of you here - Thankyou for filling my life with love and light  This show will always be a special part of my life, and regardless of whether Hannah is there or not, I know that I will continue to strive to do work that is meaningful and has a positive impact - whether that be in film, music, or any other form of art. There is a lot coming up this next year, and I can't wait to share it with you #hannahbaker

Una publicación compartida de KATHERINE LANGFORD (@katherinelangford) el

Langford también escribió que "esta serie siempre será una parte especial de mi vida y sin importar si Hannah esté o no, sé que continuaré esforzándome en hacer un trabajo que tenga sentido y tenga un impacto positivo, sea en una película, en música o en otra forma de arte. Hay muchas cosas que haré el año que viene y no puedo esperar a compartirlo con ustedes".

Con lo anterior, Katherine da a entender que ya cerró su ciclo en "13 Reasons Why", y que si hay una nueva temporada, ya no tendrá participación en la serie. 

TEMAS

Katherine Langford
13 Reasons Why
Series de televisión
Netflix


