Katherine Langford se despide de Hannah Baker y de “13 Reasons Why”

Luego del lanzamiento de la segunda temporada de la exitosa serie "13 Reasons Why" en Netflix, la actriz Katherine Langford, quien interpreta a Hannah Baker, reveló una importante noticia a todos sus fans.
A través de una publicación en su Instagram, Langford aseguró que no volvería a interpretar a la protagonista en una nueva temporada.
"Hannah... te quiero... y te dejo ir. Esas son las palabras que pude decir hace seis meses y ahora finalmente puedo compartirlas con ustedes. Como la mayoría de sabe, '13 Reasons Why' fue mi primer trabajo y estoy tan agradecida de haber tenido la oportunidad de contar la historia de Hannah en la primera temporada y de que me pidieran volver a la segunda", sostuvo la actriz australiana, quien debutó en la televisión gracias a la serie.
"Hannah...I love you...and I let you go" Those are the words I was able to say six months ago, and now can finally share with you...As most of you know @13reasonswhy was my first ever job and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to tell Hannah's story so fully in season 1, and to be asked back for a season 2. Thankyou to @netflix @paramountpics @anoncontent , the incredible producers, creatives, cast and crew for making these last 2 years so special. And to all of you here - Thankyou for filling my life with love and light This show will always be a special part of my life, and regardless of whether Hannah is there or not, I know that I will continue to strive to do work that is meaningful and has a positive impact - whether that be in film, music, or any other form of art. There is a lot coming up this next year, and I can't wait to share it with you #hannahbaker
Langford también escribió que "esta serie siempre será una parte especial de mi vida y sin importar si Hannah esté o no, sé que continuaré esforzándome en hacer un trabajo que tenga sentido y tenga un impacto positivo, sea en una película, en música o en otra forma de arte. Hay muchas cosas que haré el año que viene y no puedo esperar a compartirlo con ustedes".
Con lo anterior, Katherine da a entender que ya cerró su ciclo en "13 Reasons Why", y que si hay una nueva temporada, ya no tendrá participación en la serie.