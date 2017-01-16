La mujer policía que ahora es modelo y captura a los hombres en redes sociales

Nochtli Peralta es una joven mexicana que trabajó como policía en la ciudad de Haarlem, en Holanda, y ahora ya no captura malhechores sino que atrapa a los hombres con su belleza y sensualidad, a través de las redes sociales.
Peralta, a sus 17 años, ingresó a la institución y 6 años después cambio de profesión y hoy es una modelo ejemplar de vida fitness que le roba el corazón a más de los 700 mil seguidores que tiene en su cuenta de Instagram.
“A veces tuve que luchar por mi propia vida para venir a casa con mi familia y seres queridos. Lo hice con orgullo y nunca quise nada a cambio. Es quien yo era, lo que me hizo la persona que soy ahora”, describe Nochtli en un video donde muestra imágenes de su trabajo como policía.
EXCLUSIVE NEVER SHOWN CONTENTBecause of you guys I'm able to do this. Because of your endless support and love you're sending me daily! I appreciate it enormously and that's why I've made this special video for you to take a closer look on the 6 years I have worked at the Dutch police force . I started working as a police officer when I was 17 years old, I've worked there until I was 23. It was my dream to become an officer and I didn't want anything else. Helping people, arresting bad guys, the thrill.. I loved my job and will never forget my time at the police force. I saw the most terrible things happening to people, kids get abused, people trying to hurt eachother, taking advantage of the society, families torn apart, blood, suicides.. Sometimes I had to fight for my own life in order to come home to my own family and loved ones. It's crazy when you think about it, putting your own life on the line for people you don't know. But I did it with pride and never wanted anything in return. This is who I was, what made me into the person I am now. WELCOME TO MY LIFE . - #policeofficer #bodyengineers #police #fitnessmodel #justme #gymlife #mylife #fitness #igers #cops #fitfam #policia #girl #model #uniform #uniforme #blue #cop
Aquí, algunas fotos de la mujer que cambió el peligro de las calles por las pasarelas y el gimnasio.
" Drivers license and registration please " . Major throwback to almost a year ago! I Couldn't have imagined my life back then as it is right now. And I'm still in a rollercoaster of new things everyday. I must say I do miss my job from time to time. Maybe I should take this in consideration for a Halloween costume next year lol . Any how I felt the need to just thank everyone of you for the daily support, messages, comments and everything! How cool is it actually that more than half a million people come together here on my profile and connect with each other, while we probably are hundreds not thousands of kilometers away from one another? The love is real! ❤ Sending all of you lots of love and kisses from Amsterdam! Hope to meet you one day .
You know it's about to go down when a girl fixes her ponytail tight, has a wild fire in her eyes and has that straight up focus on her face Let's do this!
#throwbackthursday to that sunny summer day with beachy hair I'm having a bit of a winterdip here in Amsterdam❄ Short dark days without sunshine is something a taco can't take lol Where are you from? ❤ ________________________ #summer #throwback #sunshine #bikini #smiley #fitgirl #fitsporation #fitfam #happyday #mexicana #model #greeneyes #happiness #amsterdam #world #fitgirl
Dear, whoever is reading this, I hope you have a reason to smile today . You're the prettiest when you're happy ❤!
Hit that 600K Sometimes I even loose count! It's going so extremely fast guys && trust me I realize damn well that I couldn't do the things I do without you .