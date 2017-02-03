Listos los nominados a los Kids Choice Awards US 2017

Este próximo 16 de marzo en los Ángeles se llevará a cabo una edición más de los Kids Choice Awards US 2017, galardones que cuentan con el voto de niños y jóvenes a través de la página oficial de Nickelodeon, para premiar a las celebridades con mayor popularidad en la industria.
Este año solo la colombiana Shakira pudo entrar a las nominaciones en la categoría 'Estrella Global Favorita', compitiendo con Bruno Mars, Zara Larsson, entre otros.
Los famosos aprovechan la ocasión para reunirse en la fiesta Slime, considerada una de las más divertidas del mundo.
Nickelodeon reveló la lista de nominados para los Kids’ Choice Awards US 2017 en las categorías de cine, televisión y música:
ESTRELLA GLOBAL FAVORITA*
Shakira (Ámerica Latina) #KCAEstrellaGlobal + #Shakira
5 Seconds of Summer (Australia) #KCAEstrellaGlobal +#5SOS
BIGBANG (Asia) #KCAEstrellaGlobal + #BigBang
Bruno Mars (EE.UU) #KCAEstrellaGlobal + #BrunoMars
Little Mix (UK) #KCAEstrellaGlobal + #LittleMix
Zara Larsson (Europa) #KCAEstrellaGlobal + #ZaraLarsson
ESTRELLA LATINA FAVORITA
Lali Espósito #KCAEstrellaLatina + #Lali
CD9 #KCAEstrellaLatina + #CD9
Juanpa Zurita #KCAEstrellaLatina + #JuanpaZurita
Sebastián Villalobos #KCAEstrellaLatina + #SebastianVillalobos
Juan Pablo Jaramillo #KCAEstrellaLatina + #JuanPabloJaramillo
Paty Cantú #KCAEstrellaLatina + #PatyCantu
TELEVISIÓN:
SERIE INFANTIL FAVORITA
Game Shakers #KCASerieInfantil + #GameShakers
Girl Meets World #KCASerieInfantil + #GirlMeetsWorld
Henry Danger #KCASerieInfantil + #HenryDanger
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn #KCASerieInfantil + #NRDD
The Thundermans #KCASerieInfantil + #Thundermans
SERIE FAMILIAR FAVORITA
Big Bang Theory #KCASerieFamiliar + #BigBangTheory
Black-ish #KCASerieFamiliar + #Blackish
Fuller House #KCASerieFamiliar + #FullerHouse
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. #KCASerieFamiliar + #AgentesofSHIELD
Supergirl #KCASerieFamiliar + #Supergirl
The Flash #KCASerieFamiliar + #TheFlash
REALITY SHOW FAVORITO
America’s Funniest Home Videos #KCARealityShow + #AFHV
America’s Got Talent #KCARealityShow + #AGT
American Ninja Warrior #KCARealityShow + AmericaNinjaWarrior
Paradise Run #KCARealityShow + #ParadiseRun
Shark Tank #KCARealityShow + #SharkTank
The Voice #KCARealityShow + #TheVoice
CARICATURA FAVORITA
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks #KCACaricatura + #AlvinAndTheChipmunks
SpongeBob SquarePants #KCACaricatura + SpongeBob
Teen Titans Go! #KCACaricatura + #TeenTitansGo
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #KCACaricatura + #TMNT
The Amazing World of Gumball #KCACaricatura + #AmazingWorldOfGumball
The Loud House #KCACaricatura + #TheLoudHouse
ACTOR DE TV FAVORITO
Benjamin Flores Jr. (Triple G, Game Shakers) #KCAActorDeTV + #BenjaminFloresJR
Aidan Gallagher (Nicky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn) #KCAActorDeTV + #AidanGallagher
Jack Griffo (Max, The Thundermans) #KCAActorDeTV + #JackGriffo
Jace Norman (Henry, Henry Danger) #KCAActorDeTV + #JaceNorman
Casey Simpson (Ricky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn) #KCAActorDeTV + #CaseySimpson
Tyrel Jackson Williams (Leo, Lab Rats) #KCAActorDeTV + #TylerJacksonWilliams
ACTRIZ DE TV FAVORITA
Rowan Blanchard (Riley, Girl Meets World) #KCAActrizDeTV + #RowanBlanchard
Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie, Liv and Maddie) #KCAActrizDeTV + #DoveCameron
Lizzy Greene (Dawn, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn) #KCAActrizDeTV + #LizzyGreene
Kira Kosarin (Phoebe, The Thundermans) #KCAActrizDeTV + #KiraKosarin
Breanna Yde (Tomika, School of Rock) #KCAActrizDeTV + #BreannaYde
Zendaya (K.C., K.C. Undercover) #KCAActrizDeTV + #Zendaya
PELÍCULAS:
PELÍCULA FAVORITA
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice #KCAPelicula + #BatmanVsSuperman
Captain America: Civil War #KCAPelicula + #CaptainAmericaCivilWar
Ghostbusters #KCAPelicula + #Ghostbusters
Pete’s Dragon #KCAPelicula + #PetesDragon
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story #KCAPelicula + #RogueOne
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows #KCAPelicula + #TMNT2
ACTOR DE CINE FAVORITO
Ben Affleck (Batman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) #KCAActorDeCine + #BenAffleck
Will Arnett (Vernon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows) #KCAActorDeCine + #WillArnett
Henry Cavill (Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) #KCAActorDeCine + #HenryCavill
Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War) #KCAActorDeCine + #RobertDowneyJR
Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War) #KCAActorDeCine + #ChrisEvans
Chris Hemsworth (Kevin, Ghostbusters) #KCAActorDeCine + #ChrisHemsworth
ACTRIZ DE CINE FAVORITA
Amy Adams (Lois, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) #KCAActrizDeCine + #AmyAdams
Megan Fox (April, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows) #KCAActrizDeCine + #MeganFox
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War) #KCAActrizDeCine + #ScarlettJohansson
Felicity Jones (Jyn, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) #KCAActrizDeCine + #FelicityJones
Melissa McCarthy (Abby, Ghostbusters) #KCAActrizDeCine + #MelissaMcCarthy
Kristen Wiig (Erin, Ghostbusters) #KCAActrizDeCine + #KristenWiig
PELÍCULA ANIMADA FAVORITA
Finding Dory #KCAPeliculaAnimada + #FindingDory
Moana #KCAPeliculaAnimada + #Moana
Sing #KCAPeliculaAnimada + #Sing
The Secret Life of Pets #KCAPeliculaAnimada + #SecretLifeOfPets
Trolls #KCAPeliculaAnimada + #Trolls
Zootopia #KCAPeliculaAnimada + #Zootopia
VILLANO FAVORITO
Helena Bonham Carter (The Red Queen, Alice Through the Looking Glass) #KCAVillano + #AliceTheRedQueen
Idris Elba (Krall, Star Trek Beyond) #KCAVillano + #StarTrekKrall
Will Ferrell (Mugatu, Zoolander 2) #KCAVillano + #Zoolander2Jacobim
Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets) *Note: animated#KCAVillano + #SecretLifeSnowball
Charlize Theron (Ravenna, The Huntsman: Winter’s War) #KCAVillano + #TheHuntsmanRavenna
Spencer Wilding (Darth Vader, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) #KCAVillano + #RogueOneDarthVader
HEROE FAVORITO
Ben Affleck (Batman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) #KCAHeroe + #BenAffleck Henry Cavill (Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) #KCAHeroe + #HenryCavill
Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War) #KCAHeroe + #ChrisEvans
Chris Hemsworth (The Huntsman, The Huntsman: Winter’s War) #KCAHeroe + #ChrisHemsworth
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War) #KCAHeroe + #ScarlettJohansson
Felicity Jones (Jyn, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) #KCAHeroe + #FelicityJones
Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique, X-Men: Apocalypse) #KCAHeroe + #JenniferLawrence
Zoe Saldana (Lieutenant Uhura, Star Trek Beyond) #KCAHeroe + #ZoeSaldana
BFF’s (MEJORES AMIGOS)*
Ruby Barnhill & Mark Rylance (Sophie/BFG, The BFG) #KCABFFs + #TheBFG
Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson (Bob/Calvin, Central Intelligence) #KCABFFs + #CentralIntelligence
Kevin Hart & Ice Cube (Ben/James, Ride Along 2) #KCABFFs + #RideAlong2
Chris Pine & Zachary Quinto (Captain Kirk/Spock, Star Trek Beyond) #KCABFFs + #StarTrek
Neel Sethi & Bill Murray (Mowgli/ Baloo, Jungle Book) #KCABFFs + #JungleBook
Ben Stiller & Owen Wilson (Derek/Hansel, Zoolander 2) #KCABFFs + #Zoolander2
FRENEMIES FAVORITOS*
Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill (Batman/Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) #KCAFrenemies + #BatmanVsSuperman
Chris Evans & Robert Downey Jr. (Captain America/Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War) #KCAFrenemies + #CaptainAmerica
Ginnifer Goodwin & Jason Bateman (Judy/Nick, Zootopia) #KCAFrenemies + #Zootopia
Dwayne Johnson & Auli’I Cravalho (Moana/Maui, Moana) #KCAFrenemies + #Moana
Anna Kendrick & Justin Timberlake (Poppy/Branch, Trolls) #KCAFrenemies + #Trolls
Charlize Theron & Emily Blunt (Ravenna/Freya, The Huntsman: Winter’s War) #KCAFrenemies + #TheHuntsman
MASCOTA FAVORITA*
Baloo from The Jungle Book (Bill Murray) #KCAMascota + #JungleBookBaloo
Dory from Finding Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) #KCAMascota + #FindingDory
Po from Kung Fu Panda 3 (Jack Black) #KCAMascota + #KungFuPandaPo
Red from The Angry Birds Movie (Jason Sudeikis) #KCAMascota + #AngryBirdsRed
Rosita from Sing (Reese Witherspoon) #KCAMascota + #SingRosita
Snowball from The Secret Life of Pets (Kevin Hart) #KCAMascota + #SecretBallSnowball
BANDA DE AMIGOS FAVORITA*
Captain America: Civil War – Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Chadwick Boseman #KCABandaDeAmigos + #CaptainAmericaCivilWar
Finding Dory – Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Kaitlin Olson, Hayden Rolence, Willem Dafoe, Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrell, Eugene Levy #KCABandaDeAmigos + #FindingDory
Ghostbusters – Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones #KCABandaDeAmigos + #Ghostbusters
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Felicity Jones, Forest Whitaker, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Alan Tudyk, Donnie Yen, Riz Ahmed, Mads Mikkelsen #KCABandaDeAmigos + #RogueOne
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows – Noel Fisher, Jeremy Howard, Pete Ploszek, Alan Ritchson #KCABandaDeAmigos + #TMNT2
X-Men: Apocalypse – James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Evan Peters, Tye Sheridan, Ben Hardy, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Sophie Turner, Alexandra Shipp, Olivia Munn #KCABandaDeAmigos + #XmenApocalypse
MÚSICA:
GRUPO MUSICAL FAVORITO
The Chainsmokers #KCAGrupoMusical + #TheChainsmokers
Fifth Harmony #KCAGrupoMusical + #FifthHarmony
Maroon 5 #KCAGrupoMusical + #Maroon5
OneRepublic #KCAGrupoMusical + #OneRepublic
Pentatonix #KCAGrupoMusical + #Pentatonix
Twenty One Pilots #KCAGrupoMusical + #TwentyOnePilots
CANTANTE MASCULINO FAVORITO
Drake #KCACantanteMasculino + #Drake
Justin Bieber #KCACantanteMasculino + #JustinBieber
Bruno Mars #KCACantanteMasculino + #BrunoMars
Shawn Mendes #KCACantanteMasculino + #ShawnMendes
Justin Timberlake #KCACantanteMasculino + #JustinTimberlake
The Weeknd #KCACantanteMasculino + #TheWeeknd
CANTANTE FEMENINA FAVORITA
Adele #KCACantanteFemenina + #Adele
Beyoncé #KCACantanteFemenina + #Beyonce
Ariana Grande #KCACantanteFemenina + #ArianaGrande
Selena Gomez #KCACantanteFemenina + #SelenaGomez
Rihanna #KCACantanteFemenina + #Rihanna
Meghan Trainor #KCACantanteFemenina + #MeghanTrainor
CANCIÓN FAVORITA
24K Magic – Bruno Mars #KCACancion + 24KMagic
Can’t Stop the Feeling! – Justin Timberlake #KCACancion + #CantStopTheFeeling
Heathens – Twenty One Pilots #KCACancion + #Heathens
Send My Love (To Your New Lover) – Adele #KCACancion + #SendMyLove
Side to Side – Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj #KCACancion + #SideToSide
Work from Home – Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign #KCACancion + #WorkFromHome
REVELACIÓN
Kelsea Ballerini #KCARevelacion + #KelseaBallerini
The Chainsmokers #KCARevelacion + #TheChainsmokers
Daya #KCARevelacion + #Daya
Lukas Graham #KCARevelacion + #LukasGraham
Solange #KCARevelacion + #Solange
Rae Sremmurd #KCARevelacion + #RaeSremmurd
Hailee Steinfeld #KCARevelacion + #HaileeSteinfeld
Twenty One Pilots #KCARevelacion + #TwentyOnePilots
VIDEO MUSICAL FAVORITO*
24K Magic – Bruno Mars #KCAVideoMusical + #24KMagic
Can’t Stop The Feeling! – Justin Timberlake #KCAVideoMusical + #CantStopTheFeeling
Formation – Beyoncé #KCAVideoMusical + #Formation
Juju On That Beat – Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall #KCAVideoMusical + #JujuOnTheBeat
Me Too – Meghan Trainor #KCAVideoMusical + #MeToo
Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots #KCAVideoMusical + #StressedOut
DJ FAVORITO*
Martin Garrix #KCADJ + #MartinGarrix
Calvin Harris #KCADJ + #CalvinHarris
Major Lazer #KCADJ + #MajorLazer
Skrillex #KCADJ + #Skrillex
DJ Snake #KCADJ + #DJSnake
Zedd #KCADJ + #Zedd
BANDA DE SONIDO FAVORITA*
Hamilton #KCABandaDeSonido + #Hamilton
Me Before You #KCABandaDeSonido + #MeBeforeYou
Moana #KCABandaDeSonido + #Moana
Sing #KCABandaDeSonido + #Sing
Suicide Squad #KCABandaDeSonido + #SuicideSquad
Trolls #KCABandaDeSonido + #Trolls
ARTISTA VIRAL FAVORITO*
Tiffany Alvord #KCAArtistaViral + #TiffanyAlvord
Matty B #KCAArtistaViral + #MattyB
Carson Lueders #KCAArtistaViral + #CarsonLeuders
Johnny Orlando #KCAArtistaViral + #JohnnyOrlando
Jacob Sartorius #KCAArtistaViral + #JacobSartorius
JoJo Siwa #KCAArtistaViral + #JojoSiwa
OTRAS CATEGORIAS:
VIDEO GAME FAVORITO
Just Dance 2017 #KCAVideoGame + #JustDance2017
Lego Marvel’s Avengers #KCAVideoGame + #LegoMarvelsAvengers
Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens #KCAVideoGame +#LegoStarWars
Minecraft: Story Mode #KCAVideoGame + #Minecraft
Paper Mario: Color Splash #KCAVideoGame + #PaperMario
Pokémon Moon #KCAVideoGame + PokemonMoon