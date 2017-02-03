Listos los nominados a los Kids Choice Awards US 2017

Este próximo 16 de marzo en los Ángeles se llevará a cabo una edición más de los Kids Choice Awards US 2017, galardones que cuentan con el voto de niños y jóvenes a través de la página oficial de Nickelodeon, para premiar a las celebridades con mayor popularidad en la industria.

Este año solo la colombiana Shakira pudo entrar a las nominaciones en la categoría 'Estrella Global Favorita', compitiendo con Bruno Mars, Zara Larsson, entre otros.

Los famosos aprovechan la ocasión para reunirse en la fiesta Slime, considerada una de las más divertidas del mundo.

Nickelodeon reveló la lista de nominados para los Kids’ Choice Awards US 2017 en las categorías de cine, televisión y música:

ESTRELLA GLOBAL FAVORITA*

Shakira (Ámerica Latina) #KCAEstrellaGlobal + #Shakira

5 Seconds of Summer (Australia) #KCAEstrellaGlobal +#5SOS

BIGBANG (Asia) #KCAEstrellaGlobal + #BigBang

Bruno Mars (EE.UU) #KCAEstrellaGlobal + #BrunoMars

Little Mix (UK) #KCAEstrellaGlobal + #LittleMix

Zara Larsson (Europa) #KCAEstrellaGlobal + #ZaraLarsson



ESTRELLA LATINA FAVORITA

Lali Espósito #KCAEstrellaLatina + #Lali

CD9 #KCAEstrellaLatina + #CD9

Juanpa Zurita #KCAEstrellaLatina + #JuanpaZurita

Sebastián Villalobos #KCAEstrellaLatina + #SebastianVillalobos

Juan Pablo Jaramillo #KCAEstrellaLatina + #JuanPabloJaramillo

Paty Cantú #KCAEstrellaLatina + #PatyCantu



TELEVISIÓN:

SERIE INFANTIL FAVORITA

Game Shakers #KCASerieInfantil + #GameShakers

Girl Meets World #KCASerieInfantil + #GirlMeetsWorld

Henry Danger #KCASerieInfantil + #HenryDanger

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn #KCASerieInfantil + #NRDD

The Thundermans #KCASerieInfantil + #Thundermans



SERIE FAMILIAR FAVORITA

Big Bang Theory #KCASerieFamiliar + #BigBangTheory

Black-ish #KCASerieFamiliar + #Blackish

Fuller House #KCASerieFamiliar + #FullerHouse

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. #KCASerieFamiliar + #AgentesofSHIELD

Supergirl #KCASerieFamiliar + #Supergirl

The Flash #KCASerieFamiliar + #TheFlash



REALITY SHOW FAVORITO

America’s Funniest Home Videos #KCARealityShow + #AFHV

America’s Got Talent #KCARealityShow + #AGT

American Ninja Warrior #KCARealityShow + AmericaNinjaWarrior

Paradise Run #KCARealityShow + #ParadiseRun

Shark Tank #KCARealityShow + #SharkTank

The Voice #KCARealityShow + #TheVoice



CARICATURA FAVORITA

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks #KCACaricatura + #AlvinAndTheChipmunks

SpongeBob SquarePants #KCACaricatura + SpongeBob

Teen Titans Go! #KCACaricatura + #TeenTitansGo

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #KCACaricatura + #TMNT

The Amazing World of Gumball #KCACaricatura + #AmazingWorldOfGumball

The Loud House #KCACaricatura + #TheLoudHouse



ACTOR DE TV FAVORITO

Benjamin Flores Jr. (Triple G, Game Shakers) #KCAActorDeTV + #BenjaminFloresJR

Aidan Gallagher (Nicky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn) #KCAActorDeTV + #AidanGallagher

Jack Griffo (Max, The Thundermans) #KCAActorDeTV + #JackGriffo

Jace Norman (Henry, Henry Danger) #KCAActorDeTV + #JaceNorman

Casey Simpson (Ricky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn) #KCAActorDeTV + #CaseySimpson

Tyrel Jackson Williams (Leo, Lab Rats) #KCAActorDeTV + #TylerJacksonWilliams



ACTRIZ DE TV FAVORITA

Rowan Blanchard (Riley, Girl Meets World) #KCAActrizDeTV + #RowanBlanchard

Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie, Liv and Maddie) #KCAActrizDeTV + #DoveCameron

Lizzy Greene (Dawn, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn) #KCAActrizDeTV + #LizzyGreene

Kira Kosarin (Phoebe, The Thundermans) #KCAActrizDeTV + #KiraKosarin

Breanna Yde (Tomika, School of Rock) #KCAActrizDeTV + #BreannaYde

Zendaya (K.C., K.C. Undercover) #KCAActrizDeTV + #Zendaya



PELÍCULAS:

PELÍCULA FAVORITA

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice #KCAPelicula + #BatmanVsSuperman

Captain America: Civil War #KCAPelicula + #CaptainAmericaCivilWar

Ghostbusters #KCAPelicula + #Ghostbusters

Pete’s Dragon #KCAPelicula + #PetesDragon

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story #KCAPelicula + #RogueOne

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows #KCAPelicula + #TMNT2



ACTOR DE CINE FAVORITO

Ben Affleck (Batman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) #KCAActorDeCine + #BenAffleck

Will Arnett (Vernon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows) #KCAActorDeCine + #WillArnett

Henry Cavill (Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) #KCAActorDeCine + #HenryCavill

Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War) #KCAActorDeCine + #RobertDowneyJR

Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War) #KCAActorDeCine + #ChrisEvans

Chris Hemsworth (Kevin, Ghostbusters) #KCAActorDeCine + #ChrisHemsworth



ACTRIZ DE CINE FAVORITA

Amy Adams (Lois, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) #KCAActrizDeCine + #AmyAdams

Megan Fox (April, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows) #KCAActrizDeCine + #MeganFox

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War) #KCAActrizDeCine + #ScarlettJohansson

Felicity Jones (Jyn, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) #KCAActrizDeCine + #FelicityJones

Melissa McCarthy (Abby, Ghostbusters) #KCAActrizDeCine + #MelissaMcCarthy

Kristen Wiig (Erin, Ghostbusters) #KCAActrizDeCine + #KristenWiig



PELÍCULA ANIMADA FAVORITA

Finding Dory #KCAPeliculaAnimada + #FindingDory

Moana #KCAPeliculaAnimada + #Moana

Sing #KCAPeliculaAnimada + #Sing

The Secret Life of Pets #KCAPeliculaAnimada + #SecretLifeOfPets

Trolls #KCAPeliculaAnimada + #Trolls

Zootopia #KCAPeliculaAnimada + #Zootopia



VILLANO FAVORITO

Helena Bonham Carter (The Red Queen, Alice Through the Looking Glass) #KCAVillano + #AliceTheRedQueen

Idris Elba (Krall, Star Trek Beyond) #KCAVillano + #StarTrekKrall

Will Ferrell (Mugatu, Zoolander 2) #KCAVillano + #Zoolander2Jacobim

Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets) *Note: animated#KCAVillano + #SecretLifeSnowball

Charlize Theron (Ravenna, The Huntsman: Winter’s War) #KCAVillano + #TheHuntsmanRavenna

Spencer Wilding (Darth Vader, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) #KCAVillano + #RogueOneDarthVader



HEROE FAVORITO

Ben Affleck (Batman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) #KCAHeroe + #BenAffleck Henry Cavill (Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) #KCAHeroe + #HenryCavill

Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War) #KCAHeroe + #ChrisEvans

Chris Hemsworth (The Huntsman, The Huntsman: Winter’s War) #KCAHeroe + #ChrisHemsworth

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War) #KCAHeroe + #ScarlettJohansson

Felicity Jones (Jyn, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) #KCAHeroe + #FelicityJones

Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique, X-Men: Apocalypse) #KCAHeroe + #JenniferLawrence

Zoe Saldana (Lieutenant Uhura, Star Trek Beyond) #KCAHeroe + #ZoeSaldana



BFF’s (MEJORES AMIGOS)*

Ruby Barnhill & Mark Rylance (Sophie/BFG, The BFG) #KCABFFs + #TheBFG

Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson (Bob/Calvin, Central Intelligence) #KCABFFs + #CentralIntelligence

Kevin Hart & Ice Cube (Ben/James, Ride Along 2) #KCABFFs + #RideAlong2

Chris Pine & Zachary Quinto (Captain Kirk/Spock, Star Trek Beyond) #KCABFFs + #StarTrek

Neel Sethi & Bill Murray (Mowgli/ Baloo, Jungle Book) #KCABFFs + #JungleBook

Ben Stiller & Owen Wilson (Derek/Hansel, Zoolander 2) #KCABFFs + #Zoolander2



FRENEMIES FAVORITOS*

Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill (Batman/Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) #KCAFrenemies + #BatmanVsSuperman

Chris Evans & Robert Downey Jr. (Captain America/Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War) #KCAFrenemies + #CaptainAmerica

Ginnifer Goodwin & Jason Bateman (Judy/Nick, Zootopia) #KCAFrenemies + #Zootopia

Dwayne Johnson & Auli’I Cravalho (Moana/Maui, Moana) #KCAFrenemies + #Moana

Anna Kendrick & Justin Timberlake (Poppy/Branch, Trolls) #KCAFrenemies + #Trolls

Charlize Theron & Emily Blunt (Ravenna/Freya, The Huntsman: Winter’s War) #KCAFrenemies + #TheHuntsman



MASCOTA FAVORITA*

Baloo from The Jungle Book (Bill Murray) #KCAMascota + #JungleBookBaloo

Dory from Finding Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) #KCAMascota + #FindingDory

Po from Kung Fu Panda 3 (Jack Black) #KCAMascota + #KungFuPandaPo

Red from The Angry Birds Movie (Jason Sudeikis) #KCAMascota + #AngryBirdsRed

Rosita from Sing (Reese Witherspoon) #KCAMascota + #SingRosita

Snowball from The Secret Life of Pets (Kevin Hart) #KCAMascota + #SecretBallSnowball



BANDA DE AMIGOS FAVORITA*

Captain America: Civil War – Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Chadwick Boseman #KCABandaDeAmigos + #CaptainAmericaCivilWar

Finding Dory – Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Kaitlin Olson, Hayden Rolence, Willem Dafoe, Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrell, Eugene Levy #KCABandaDeAmigos + #FindingDory

Ghostbusters – Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones #KCABandaDeAmigos + #Ghostbusters

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Felicity Jones, Forest Whitaker, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Alan Tudyk, Donnie Yen, Riz Ahmed, Mads Mikkelsen #KCABandaDeAmigos + #RogueOne

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows – Noel Fisher, Jeremy Howard, Pete Ploszek, Alan Ritchson #KCABandaDeAmigos + #TMNT2

X-Men: Apocalypse – James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Evan Peters, Tye Sheridan, Ben Hardy, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Sophie Turner, Alexandra Shipp, Olivia Munn #KCABandaDeAmigos + #XmenApocalypse



MÚSICA:

GRUPO MUSICAL FAVORITO

The Chainsmokers #KCAGrupoMusical + #TheChainsmokers

Fifth Harmony #KCAGrupoMusical + #FifthHarmony

Maroon 5 #KCAGrupoMusical + #Maroon5

OneRepublic #KCAGrupoMusical + #OneRepublic

Pentatonix #KCAGrupoMusical + #Pentatonix

Twenty One Pilots #KCAGrupoMusical + #TwentyOnePilots



CANTANTE MASCULINO FAVORITO

Drake #KCACantanteMasculino + #Drake

Justin Bieber #KCACantanteMasculino + #JustinBieber

Bruno Mars #KCACantanteMasculino + #BrunoMars

Shawn Mendes #KCACantanteMasculino + #ShawnMendes

Justin Timberlake #KCACantanteMasculino + #JustinTimberlake

The Weeknd #KCACantanteMasculino + #TheWeeknd



CANTANTE FEMENINA FAVORITA

Adele #KCACantanteFemenina + #Adele

Beyoncé #KCACantanteFemenina + #Beyonce

Ariana Grande #KCACantanteFemenina + #ArianaGrande

Selena Gomez #KCACantanteFemenina + #SelenaGomez

Rihanna #KCACantanteFemenina + #Rihanna

Meghan Trainor #KCACantanteFemenina + #MeghanTrainor



CANCIÓN FAVORITA

24K Magic – Bruno Mars #KCACancion + 24KMagic

Can’t Stop the Feeling! – Justin Timberlake #KCACancion + #CantStopTheFeeling

Heathens – Twenty One Pilots #KCACancion + #Heathens

Send My Love (To Your New Lover) – Adele #KCACancion + #SendMyLove

Side to Side – Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj #KCACancion + #SideToSide

Work from Home – Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign #KCACancion + #WorkFromHome



REVELACIÓN

Kelsea Ballerini #KCARevelacion + #KelseaBallerini

The Chainsmokers #KCARevelacion + #TheChainsmokers

Daya #KCARevelacion + #Daya

Lukas Graham #KCARevelacion + #LukasGraham

Solange #KCARevelacion + #Solange

Rae Sremmurd #KCARevelacion + #RaeSremmurd

Hailee Steinfeld #KCARevelacion + #HaileeSteinfeld

Twenty One Pilots #KCARevelacion + #TwentyOnePilots



VIDEO MUSICAL FAVORITO*

24K Magic – Bruno Mars #KCAVideoMusical + #24KMagic

Can’t Stop The Feeling! – Justin Timberlake #KCAVideoMusical + #CantStopTheFeeling

Formation – Beyoncé #KCAVideoMusical + #Formation

Juju On That Beat – Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall #KCAVideoMusical + #JujuOnTheBeat

Me Too – Meghan Trainor #KCAVideoMusical + #MeToo

Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots #KCAVideoMusical + #StressedOut



DJ FAVORITO*

Martin Garrix #KCADJ + #MartinGarrix

Calvin Harris #KCADJ + #CalvinHarris

Major Lazer #KCADJ + #MajorLazer

Skrillex #KCADJ + #Skrillex

DJ Snake #KCADJ + #DJSnake

Zedd #KCADJ + #Zedd



BANDA DE SONIDO FAVORITA*

Hamilton #KCABandaDeSonido + #Hamilton

Me Before You #KCABandaDeSonido + #MeBeforeYou

Moana #KCABandaDeSonido + #Moana

Sing #KCABandaDeSonido + #Sing

Suicide Squad #KCABandaDeSonido + #SuicideSquad

Trolls #KCABandaDeSonido + #Trolls



ARTISTA VIRAL FAVORITO*

Tiffany Alvord #KCAArtistaViral + #TiffanyAlvord

Matty B #KCAArtistaViral + #MattyB

Carson Lueders #KCAArtistaViral + #CarsonLeuders

Johnny Orlando #KCAArtistaViral + #JohnnyOrlando

Jacob Sartorius #KCAArtistaViral + #JacobSartorius

JoJo Siwa #KCAArtistaViral + #JojoSiwa



OTRAS CATEGORIAS:

VIDEO GAME FAVORITO

Just Dance 2017 #KCAVideoGame + #JustDance2017

Lego Marvel’s Avengers #KCAVideoGame + #LegoMarvelsAvengers

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens #KCAVideoGame +#LegoStarWars

Minecraft: Story Mode #KCAVideoGame + #Minecraft

Paper Mario: Color Splash #KCAVideoGame + #PaperMario

Pokémon Moon #KCAVideoGame + PokemonMoon

