Indicadores económicos
2017-11-10

Dólar (TRM)
$3.004,88
Dólar, Venta
$2.838,00
Dólar, Compra
$2.690,00
Café (Libra)
US$1,45
Euro
$3.501,88
UVR, Ayer
$252,07
UVR, Hoy
$252,07
Petróleo
US$56,74

Estado del tiempo
2017-11-11

marea

Marea min.: -13 cms.

Hora: 00:29

Marea max.: 21 cms.

Hora: 18:06

Dirección viento: Variable

Intensidad viento: 03 a 15 kms/h

Temp. superficial del mar: 28 ºC

oleaje

Cartagena-Islas del Rosario: 0.4 a 0.9 metro(s) de altura

Estado

estado
Mín. 25 ºC
Máx. 30 ºC
Fuente: www.cioh.org.co/meteorologia/

Pico y placa
2017-11-10

Hoy no salen los vehículos con placa:

Vehículos Particulares

De lunes a viernes 7 a.m a 7 p.m
7 - 8
Taxis
7 - 8
Motos
1 - 3 - 5 - 7 - 9

Revista se disculpa con Lupita Nyong'o por editar su cabello

AP
AP
@ElUniversalCtg
LOS ÁNGELES
10 de Noviembre de 2017 04:44 pm

La revista británica Grazia U.K. se disculpó con Lupita Nyong'o luego que la actriz acusó a la publicación de alterar su cabello en una foto de portada "para encajar en una noción más eurocéntrica" de belleza.

La ganadora del Premio de la Academia por "12 Years a Slave" ("12 años esclavo") tuiteó imágenes de antes y después al decir que la revista "editó y alisó" su pelo. Usó el hashtag "dtmh", iniciales de "no toques mi cabello" en inglés (don't touch my hair).

 

As I have made clear so often in the past with every fiber of my being, I embrace my natural heritage and despite having grown up thinking light skin and straight, silky hair were the standards of beauty, I now know that my dark skin and kinky, coily hair are beautiful too. Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are. I am disappointed that @graziauk invited me to be on their cover and then edited out and smoothed my hair to fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like. Had I been consulted, I would have explained that I cannot support or condone the omission of what is my native heritage with the intention that they appreciate that there is still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice against black women's complexion, hair style and texture. #dtmh

Una publicación compartida de Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) el

 

"Aún hay un camino muy largo por recorrer para combatir el prejuicio inconsciente contra la complexión y el tipo y textura de cabello de las mujeres negras", dijo la estrella keniana nacida en México en Instagram.

La revista emitió el viernes una "disculpa sin reservas a Lupita Nyong'o". Dijo que no alteró las imágenes de por sí ni le pidió al fotógrafo que lo hiciera, y aseguró que estaba "comprometida a representar la diversidad" en sus páginas.

TEMAS

Lupita Nyong'o
Instagram

