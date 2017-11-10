Revista se disculpa con Lupita Nyong'o por editar su cabello

La revista británica Grazia U.K. se disculpó con Lupita Nyong'o luego que la actriz acusó a la publicación de alterar su cabello en una foto de portada "para encajar en una noción más eurocéntrica" de belleza.
La ganadora del Premio de la Academia por "12 Years a Slave" ("12 años esclavo") tuiteó imágenes de antes y después al decir que la revista "editó y alisó" su pelo. Usó el hashtag "dtmh", iniciales de "no toques mi cabello" en inglés (don't touch my hair).
As I have made clear so often in the past with every fiber of my being, I embrace my natural heritage and despite having grown up thinking light skin and straight, silky hair were the standards of beauty, I now know that my dark skin and kinky, coily hair are beautiful too. Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are. I am disappointed that @graziauk invited me to be on their cover and then edited out and smoothed my hair to fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like. Had I been consulted, I would have explained that I cannot support or condone the omission of what is my native heritage with the intention that they appreciate that there is still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice against black women's complexion, hair style and texture. #dtmh
"Aún hay un camino muy largo por recorrer para combatir el prejuicio inconsciente contra la complexión y el tipo y textura de cabello de las mujeres negras", dijo la estrella keniana nacida en México en Instagram.
La revista emitió el viernes una "disculpa sin reservas a Lupita Nyong'o". Dijo que no alteró las imágenes de por sí ni le pidió al fotógrafo que lo hiciera, y aseguró que estaba "comprometida a representar la diversidad" en sus páginas.