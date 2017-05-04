Indicadores económicos
2017-05-04

Dólar (TRM)
$2.930,17
Dólar, Venta
$2.870,00
Dólar, Compra
$2.570,00
Café (Libra)
US$1,51
Euro
$3.199,45
UVR, Ayer
$249,26
UVR, Hoy
$249,30
Petróleo
US$47,82

Estado del tiempo
2017-05-04

marea

Marea min.: -17 cms.

Hora: 13:27

Marea max.: 7 cms.

Hora: 20:00

Dirección viento: Variable

Intensidad viento: 1 a 13 kms/h

Temp. superficial del mar: 29 ºC

oleaje

Cartagena-Islas del Rosario: 0.6 a 1.1 metro(s) de altura

Estado

estado
Mín. 26 ºC
Máx. 34 ºC
Fuente: www.cioh.org.co/meteorologia/

Pico y placa
2017-05-04

Hoy no salen los vehículos con placa:

Vehículos Particulares

De lunes a viernes 7 a.m a 7 p.m
1 - 2
Taxis
9 - 0
Motos
1 - 3 - 5 - 7 - 9

Vergara le “mienta la madre” a editor de revista

EL UNIVERSAL
EL UNIVERSAL
@ElUniversalCtg
CARTAGENA DE INDIAS
4 de Mayo de 2017 12:01 pm

“Se terminó”, "No debió haber confiado en ella"

Así titulo la revista Star Magazine la noticia de que Sofía Vergara se había quitado su anillo de compromiso, sugiriendo además una infidelidad de su parte y el fin de su matrimonio.

“El editor de esta revista es un idiota, si va a eliminar mi anillo para crear una falsa “noticia”, debería haberse asegurado de eliminar las otras fotos de todos los medios de comunicación en la noche de premiación en Roma”, escribió la actriz.

Vergara aclaró que el hombre con quien aparece en la portada de la revista es un “amigo, el productor de la película ‘Bent’ que estaba rodando en Roma y que vino a pasar la Pascua en mi casa una semana más tarde”.

La barranquillera no se pudo contener y escribió, “‘Star Magazine’ matonea, inventa noticias de tu madre”. 

Pero Sofía tiene quien la defienda, "Gran sorpresa para todos, pero Star creó una historia falsa y luego la foto retiró el anillo de compromiso del dedo de mi esposa con el fin de vender revistas. Actuaron con malicia. Hagan un favor al mundo y no compren su basura.", escribió luego Manganiello.

Sofía Vergara

josedejesusnegrete comentó el

Cuando el rio suena.....!

...fue que se ahogó un músico.

josedejesusnegrete comentó el

Sin embargo, yo le creo a Sofia.

Por lo que le recomiendo que entable una demanda por calumnia y difamación de carácter. Seguro que ganará, pues ella tiene la verdad.