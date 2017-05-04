Vergara le “mienta la madre” a editor de revista

“Se terminó”, "No debió haber confiado en ella"
Así titulo la revista Star Magazine la noticia de que Sofía Vergara se había quitado su anillo de compromiso, sugiriendo además una infidelidad de su parte y el fin de su matrimonio.
“El editor de esta revista es un idiota, si va a eliminar mi anillo para crear una falsa “noticia”, debería haberse asegurado de eliminar las otras fotos de todos los medios de comunicación en la noche de premiación en Roma”, escribió la actriz.
Vergara aclaró que el hombre con quien aparece en la portada de la revista es un “amigo, el productor de la película ‘Bent’ que estaba rodando en Roma y que vino a pasar la Pascua en mi casa una semana más tarde”.
La barranquillera no se pudo contener y escribió, “‘Star Magazine’ matonea, inventa noticias de tu madre”.
Pero Sofía tiene quien la defienda, "Gran sorpresa para todos, pero Star creó una historia falsa y luego la foto retiró el anillo de compromiso del dedo de mi esposa con el fin de vender revistas. Actuaron con malicia. Hagan un favor al mundo y no compren su basura.", escribió luego Manganiello.
