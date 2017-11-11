Indicadores económicos
2017-11-11

Dólar (TRM)
$3.004,88
Dólar, Venta
$2.838,00
Dólar, Compra
$2.690,00
Café (Libra)
US$1,45
Euro
$3.501,88
UVR, Ayer
$252,07
UVR, Hoy
$252,07
Petróleo
US$56,74

Estado del tiempo
2017-11-11

marea

Marea min.: -13 cms.

Hora: 00:29

Marea max.: 21 cms.

Hora: 18:06

Dirección viento: Variable

Intensidad viento: 03 a 15 kms/h

Temp. superficial del mar: 28 ºC

oleaje

Cartagena-Islas del Rosario: 0.4 a 0.9 metro(s) de altura

Estado

estado
Mín. 25 ºC
Máx. 30 ºC
Fuente: www.cioh.org.co/meteorologia/

Pico y placa
2017-11-11

Hoy no salen los vehículos con placa:

Vehículos Particulares

Sábados de 7 a.m a 3 p.m
N/A - N/A
Taxis
N/A - 0
Motos
N/A - N/A - N/A - N/A - N/A

Bautizo de Isabella L’hoeste

EL UNIVERSAL
EL UNIVERSAL
@ElUniversalCtg
CARTAGENA
11 de Noviembre de 2017 12:00 am

