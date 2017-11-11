En la iglesia de la Santísima Trinidad fue bautizada Isabella L’hoeste.
Bautizo de Isabella L’hoeste
De pie: Amine Sarife Gómez y Maríalejandra Bonfante; sentados: Brenda Ballestas, Camilo Anillo y Nubia Guzmán. // MARUJA PARRA - EL UNIVERSAL
Vanessa Galofre de González, Alejandro Bustillo Galofre, Isabella L’hoeste Castro, Melissa Castro Galofre, Juan Camilo L’hoeste, Michelle L’hoeste y José Carlos Guardela. // MARUJA PARRA - EL UNIVERSAL
