Boda Severini Reyes

Indicadores económicos
2018-10-20

Dólar (TRM)
$3.079,88
Dólar, Venta
$2.817,00
Dólar, Compra
$2.710,00
Café (Libra)
US$1,46
Euro
$3.532,62
UVR, Ayer
$259,83
UVR, Hoy
$259,84
Petróleo
US$79,81

Estado del tiempo
2018-10-20

marea

Marea min.: -4 cms.

Hora: 02:34

Marea max.: 17 cms.

Hora: 19:51

Dirección viento: Variable

Intensidad viento: 7 a 17 kms/h

Temp. superficial del mar: 27 ºC

oleaje

Cartagena-Islas del Rosario: 0.5 a 0.8 metro(s) de altura

Estado

estado
Mín. 26 ºC
Máx. 30 ºC
Fuente: www.cioh.org.co/meteorologia/

Pico y placa
2018-10-20

Hoy no salen los vehículos con placa:

Vehículos Particulares

No aplica
N/A - N/A
Taxis
N/A - N/A
Motos
N/A - N/A - N/A - N/A - N/A

CARTAGENA
20 de Octubre de 2018 12:00 am


