En el Club Cartagena fue celebrado el cumpleaños de Eduardo Fernández Guerrero.
Cumpleaños de Eduardo Fernández Guerrero
De pie: Antonio Visbal, Reinaldo Burgos, Raimundo Iriarte, Luis Cabarcas, Faustino España y Gustavo García; sentados: Orlando Vergara, Eduardo Fernández y Germán Alfonso. // MARUJA PARRA - EL UNIVERSAL
De pie: Carlos Alcocer Rosa, Faustino España y Raymundo Iriarte; sentados: Benjamín García, Roberto Méndez y Gustavo García. // MARUJA PARRA - EL UNIVERSAL
De pie: Antonio Lozano, Eduardo Fernández Daza y Antonio Visbal; sentados: Guillermo Bustillo, Javier Bustillo y Orlando Vergara García. // MARUJA PARRA - EL UNIVERSAL
De pie: Eduardo Fernández Daza, Marta Lucía Alcocer, Ricardo Alcocer Fernández, Ricardo Andrés Alcocer Quiñones, Eduardo Fernández Juan, Isabella Fernández Gómez, Adriana Méndez Fernández, Taliana Alcocer Núñez, María Victoria Fernández Juan, Sebastián Guerrero Fernández, Carlos Alcocer Rosa y Jorge Fernández; sentados: Sonia Fernández, el cumplimentado, Eduardo Fernández Guerrero; Martha Lucía Fernández y Roberto Fernández. // MARUJA PARRA - EL UNIVERSAL
Ranking de noticias
DE INTERÉS
Para enviar comentarios Inicie sesión o regístrese