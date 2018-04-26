Indicadores económicos
2018-04-26

Dólar (TRM)
$2.820,29
Dólar, Venta
$2.785,00
Dólar, Compra
$2.680,00
Café (Libra)
US$1,40
Euro
$3.436,52
UVR, Ayer
$257,17
UVR, Hoy
$257,19
Petróleo
US$68,05

Estado del tiempo
2018-04-26

marea

Marea min.: -14 cms.

Hora: 14:44

Marea max.: 14 cms.

Hora: 21:09

Dirección viento: Variable

Intensidad viento: 5 a 13 kms/h

Temp. superficial del mar: 28 ºC

oleaje

Cartagena-Islas del Rosario: 0.6 a 1.0 metro(s) de altura

Estado

estado
Mín. 27 ºC
Máx. 33 ºC
Fuente: www.cioh.org.co/meteorologia/

Pico y placa
2018-04-26

Hoy no salen los vehículos con placa:

Vehículos Particulares

De lunes a viernes 7 a.m a 9 a.m - 12 p.m a 2 p.m- 5 p.m a 7:30 p.m.
9 - 0
Taxis
5 - 6
Motos
1 - 3 - 5 - 7 - 9

Cumpleaños de Eduardo Fernández Guerrero

CARTAGENA
26 de Abril de 2018 12:00 am


