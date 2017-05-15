En el Hotel Intercontinental se celebró el Día de la Madre con un almuerzo.
Día de la Madre en el Hotel Intercontinental
Mauricio Eljach, María Claudia Eljach, Vicky Galofre, Graciela Guzmán y Sergio Galofre. // MARUJA PARRA
De pie: Jaya de Schuster, Ethel Schuster, Benny Schuster y Clara de Watemberg; sentados: Isaac Schuster y Sarita Schuster. // MARUJA PARRA
Pedro Camacho, Diana Piñeres, Alicia Martelo, Raúl Bustamente, Alicia Piñeres, Arturo Cepeda, Arturo José Cepeda y Gabriela Camacho. // MARUJA PARRA
De pie: Nicolás Villaveces, Valeria González, Sandra Santis, Isabella Hortúa, Alexandra Santis y César Gómez; sentadas: Carmen Cohen e lvinia Rueda. // MARUJA PARRA
