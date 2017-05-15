Indicadores económicos
2017-05-15

Dólar (TRM)
$2.918,69
Dólar, Venta
$2.870,00
Dólar, Compra
$2.570,00
Café (Libra)
US$1,51
Euro
$3.174,36
UVR, Ayer
$249,62
UVR, Hoy
$249,65
Petróleo
US$47,84

Estado del tiempo
2017-05-15

marea

Marea min.: -16 cms.

Hora: 11:10

Marea max.: 13 cms.

Hora: 01:58

Dirección viento: Oeste

Intensidad viento: 3 a 21 kms/h

Temp. superficial del mar: 28 ºC

oleaje

Cartagena-Islas del Rosario: 0.3 a 0.7 metro(s) de altura

Estado

estado
Mín. 26 ºC
Máx. 32 ºC
Fuente: www.cioh.org.co/meteorologia/

Pico y placa
2017-05-15

Hoy no salen los vehículos con placa:

Vehículos Particulares

De lunes a viernes 7 a.m a 7 p.m
5 - 6
Taxis
1 - 2
Motos
0 - 2 - 4 - 6 - 8

Día de la Madre en el Hotel Intercontinental

15 de Mayo de 2017 12:00 am

