Fondo Monetario lanzó duras advertencias sobre la economía colombiana

Our new growth projections: 3.2% in 2022 unchanged from July but 2023 now lowered to 2.7%.



We face steep challenges: recession risks rising, cost-of-living crisis, food crisis, Russian’s war in Ukraine. Policymakers need a steady hand to avoid missteps. https://t.co/wDLbkYD8ik pic.twitter.com/rZUQ2MPnZV