Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: esta es la lista de ganadores

Los premios Critics’ Choice Awards, que entrega cada año la Critics Choice Association (CCA), se rindieron ante Quentin Tarantino y su cinta “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood”, que se llevó el galardón a la mejor película.

Tarantino ganó, además, el reconocimiento al mejor guion original, Brad Pitt se coronó como mejor actor de reparto, y “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood” se hizo con un premio más al mejor diseño de producción (Barbara Ling y Nancy Haigh).

Los Critics’ Choice Awards se celebraron en Santa Mónica (California, EE.UU.) y sirvieron para confirmar las opciones de Joaquin Phoenix y Renée Zellweger de cara a los Oscar, que anunció su lista de nominados este lunes desde muy temprano y dejó a ‘El Joker’ como máximo opcionado. El intérprete se proclamó mejor actor por su labor en «Joker», una categoría en la que estaba nominado el español Antonio Banderas por «Dolor y gloria»; y Zellweger fue nombrada mejor actriz por su papel en «Judy».

Esta es la lista completa de ganadores.

CINE

MEJOR PELÍCULA

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (GANADOR)

Parasite

Uncut Gems

MEJOR ACTOR

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Robert De Niro, The Irishman

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (GANADOR)

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy (GANADORA)

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (GANADOR)

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

Laura Dern, Marriage Story (GANADORA)

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

MEJOR ACTRIZ/ACTOR JOVEN

Julia Butters, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit (GANADOR)

Noah Jupe, Honey Boy

Thomasin McKenzie, Jojo Rabbit

Shahadi Wright Joseph, Us

Archie Yates, Jojo Rabbit

MEJOR REPARTO

Bombshell

The Irishman (GANADOR)

Knives Out

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Parasite

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite (GANADOR-EMPATE)

Sam Mendes, 1917 (GANADOR-EMPATE)

Josh Safdie y Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

The Farewell — Lulu Wang

Knives Out — Rian Johnson

Marriage Story — Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Quentin Tarantino (GANADOR)

Parasite — Bong Joon Ho y Han Jin Won

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood — Noah Harpster y Micah Fitzerman-Blue

The Irishman — Steven Zaillian

Joker — Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

Jojo Rabbit — Taika Waititi

Little Women — Greta Gerwig (GANADOR)

The Two Popes — Anthony McCarten

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Ford v Ferrari — Phedon Papamichael

The Irishman — Rodrigo Prieto

Joker — Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse — Jarin Blaschke

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Robert Richardson

1917 — Roger Deaki (GANADOR)

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Downton Abbey — Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell

The Irishman — Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

Joker — Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

Little Women — Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh (GANADOR)

Parasite — Lee Ha Jun

1917 — Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

MEJOR EDICIÓN

The Irishman — Thelma Schoonmaker

Ford v Ferrari — Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Fred Raskin

Parasite — Yang Jinmo

Uncut Gems — Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie

1917 — Lee Smith (GANADOR)

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Dolemite Is My Name — Ruth E. Carter (GANADOR)

Downton Abbey — Anna Robbins

The Irishman — Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson

Little Women — Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Arianne Phillips

Rocketman — Julian Day

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Bombshell (GANADOR)

Dolemite Is My Name

The Irishman

Joker

Judy

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Rocketman

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

1917

Ad Astra

The Aeronauts

Avengers: Endgame (GANADOR)

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

The Lion King

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Abominable

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Missing Link

Toy Story 4 (GANADOR)

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN

1917

Avengers: Endgame (GANADOR)

Ford v Ferrari

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Spider-Man: Far From Home

MEJOR COMEDIA

Booksmart

Dolemite Is My Name (GANADOR)

The Farewell

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HORROR O CIENCIA FICCIÓN

Ad Astra

Avengers: Endgame

Midsommar

Us (GANADOR)

MEJOR PELÍCULA EN IDIOMA EXTRANJERO

Atlantics

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite (GANADOR)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

MEJOR CANCIÓN

“Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” — Wild Rose (GANADOR-EMPATE)

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” — Rocketman (GANADOR-EMPATE)

“I’m Standing With You” — Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown” — Frozen II

“Speechless” — Aladdin

“Spirit” — The Lion King

“Stand Up” — Harriet

MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL

Michael Abels — Us

Alexandre Desplat — Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir — Joker (GANADOR)

Randy Newman — Marriage Story

Thomas Newman — 1917

Robbie Robertson — The Irishman

TELEVISIÓN

MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA

The Crown

David Makes Man

Game of Thrones

The Good Fight

Pose

Succession (GANADOR)

This Is Us

Watchmen

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown,This Is Us

Mike Colter, Evil

Paul Giamatti, Billions

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession (GANADOR)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Olivia Colman,The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Regina King, Watchmen (GANADORA)

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Sarah Snook, Succession

Zendaya, Euphoria