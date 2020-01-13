Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: esta es la lista de ganadores

Los premios Critics’ Choice Awards, que entrega cada año la Critics Choice Association (CCA), se rindieron ante Quentin Tarantino y su cinta “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood”, que se llevó el galardón a la mejor película.
Tarantino ganó, además, el reconocimiento al mejor guion original, Brad Pitt se coronó como mejor actor de reparto, y “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood” se hizo con un premio más al mejor diseño de producción (Barbara Ling y Nancy Haigh).
Los Critics’ Choice Awards se celebraron en Santa Mónica (California, EE.UU.) y sirvieron para confirmar las opciones de Joaquin Phoenix y Renée Zellweger de cara a los Oscar, que anunció su lista de nominados este lunes desde muy temprano y dejó a ‘El Joker’ como máximo opcionado. El intérprete se proclamó mejor actor por su labor en «Joker», una categoría en la que estaba nominado el español Antonio Banderas por «Dolor y gloria»; y Zellweger fue nombrada mejor actriz por su papel en «Judy».
Esta es la lista completa de ganadores.
CINE
MEJOR PELÍCULA
1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (GANADOR)
Parasite
Uncut Gems
MEJOR ACTOR
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Robert De Niro, The Irishman
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (GANADOR)
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy (GANADORA)
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO
Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (GANADOR)
MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA
Laura Dern, Marriage Story (GANADORA)
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell
MEJOR ACTRIZ/ACTOR JOVEN
Julia Butters, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit (GANADOR)
Noah Jupe, Honey Boy
Thomasin McKenzie, Jojo Rabbit
Shahadi Wright Joseph, Us
Archie Yates, Jojo Rabbit
MEJOR REPARTO
Bombshell
The Irishman (GANADOR)
Knives Out
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Parasite
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite (GANADOR-EMPATE)
Sam Mendes, 1917 (GANADOR-EMPATE)
Josh Safdie y Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
The Farewell — Lulu Wang
Knives Out — Rian Johnson
Marriage Story — Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Quentin Tarantino (GANADOR)
Parasite — Bong Joon Ho y Han Jin Won
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood — Noah Harpster y Micah Fitzerman-Blue
The Irishman — Steven Zaillian
Joker — Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
Jojo Rabbit — Taika Waititi
Little Women — Greta Gerwig (GANADOR)
The Two Popes — Anthony McCarten
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
Ford v Ferrari — Phedon Papamichael
The Irishman — Rodrigo Prieto
Joker — Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse — Jarin Blaschke
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Robert Richardson
1917 — Roger Deaki (GANADOR)
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Downton Abbey — Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell
The Irishman — Bob Shaw, Regina Graves
Joker — Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran
Little Women — Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh (GANADOR)
Parasite — Lee Ha Jun
1917 — Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales
MEJOR EDICIÓN
The Irishman — Thelma Schoonmaker
Ford v Ferrari — Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Fred Raskin
Parasite — Yang Jinmo
Uncut Gems — Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie
1917 — Lee Smith (GANADOR)
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Dolemite Is My Name — Ruth E. Carter (GANADOR)
Downton Abbey — Anna Robbins
The Irishman — Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson
Little Women — Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Arianne Phillips
Rocketman — Julian Day
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
Bombshell (GANADOR)
Dolemite Is My Name
The Irishman
Joker
Judy
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Rocketman
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
1917
Ad Astra
The Aeronauts
Avengers: Endgame (GANADOR)
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
The Lion King
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
Abominable
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 (GANADOR)
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN
1917
Avengers: Endgame (GANADOR)
Ford v Ferrari
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Spider-Man: Far From Home
MEJOR COMEDIA
Booksmart
Dolemite Is My Name (GANADOR)
The Farewell
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HORROR O CIENCIA FICCIÓN
Ad Astra
Avengers: Endgame
Midsommar
Us (GANADOR)
MEJOR PELÍCULA EN IDIOMA EXTRANJERO
Atlantics
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite (GANADOR)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
MEJOR CANCIÓN
“Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” — Wild Rose (GANADOR-EMPATE)
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” — Rocketman (GANADOR-EMPATE)
“I’m Standing With You” — Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown” — Frozen II
“Speechless” — Aladdin
“Spirit” — The Lion King
“Stand Up” — Harriet
MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL
Michael Abels — Us
Alexandre Desplat — Little Women
Hildur Guðnadóttir — Joker (GANADOR)
Randy Newman — Marriage Story
Thomas Newman — 1917
Robbie Robertson — The Irishman
TELEVISIÓN
MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA
The Crown
David Makes Man
Game of Thrones
The Good Fight
Pose
Succession (GANADOR)
This Is Us
Watchmen
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
Sterling K. Brown,This Is Us
Mike Colter, Evil
Paul Giamatti, Billions
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession (GANADOR)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Olivia Colman,The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Regina King, Watchmen (GANADORA)
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Sarah Snook, Succession
Zendaya, Euphoria
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
Asante Blackk, This Is Us
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (GANADOR)
Asia Kate Dillon, Billions
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Justin Hartley, This Is Us
Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight
Tim Blake Nelson, Watchmen
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Audra McDonald, The Good Fight
Jean Smart, Watchmen (GANADORA)
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
Barry
Fleabag (GANADOR)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mom
One Day at a Time
PEN15
Schitt’s Creek
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Walton Goggins, The Unicorn
Bill Hader, Barry (GANADOR)
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself
Bashir Salahuddin, Sherman’s Showcase
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (GANADORA)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Nico Santos, Superstore
Andrew Scott, Fleabag (GANADOR)
Henry Winkler, Barry
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (GANADORA)
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Molly Shannon, The Other Two
MEJOR MINISERIE
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
When They See Us (GANADOR)
Years and Years
MEJOR PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (GANADOR)
Guava Island
Native Son
Patsy & Loretta
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us (GANADOR)
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Noah Wyle, The Red Line
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Anne Hathaway, Modern Love
Megan Hilty, Patsy & Loretta
Joey King, The Act
Jessie Mueller, Patsy & Loretta
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdo (GANADORA)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
George Clooney, Catch-22
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Dev Patel, Modern Love
Jesse Plemons, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl (GANADOR)
Russell Tovey, Years and Years
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Toni Collette, Unbelievable (GANADOR)
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Emma Thompson, Years and Years
Emily Watson, Chernobyl (HBO)
MEJOR SERIE ANIMADA
Big Mouth
BoJack Horseman (GANADOR)
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
The Simpsons
Undone
MEJOR TALK SHOW
Desus & Mero
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Late Night with Seth Meyers (GANADOR)
MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA
Amy Schumer: Growing
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (GANADOR)
Ramy Youssef: Feelings
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)