Bad Bunny, Karol G y más ganadores de los Billboard Latinos 2022

Aunque el máximo ganador fue Bad Bunny, la colombiana Karol G también fue galardonada con su tema Mamiii, hecho junto a Becky G.

karol g.
Chayanne fue galardonado con el Premio Icono.

EL UNIVERSAL

30 de septiembre de 2022 10:38 AM

La fiesta de la música latina, que se llevó a cabo desde el Watsco Center de Coral Gables (Florida, Estados Unidos), premió a uno de los artistas colombianos nominados: Karol G. (José Feliciano recibirá el primer Premio Billboard Leyenda)

Después de las presentaciones de Camilo, el Grupo Firme, Manuel Turizo y otros, empezaron las premiaciones.

Te mostramos la lista completa de ganadores:

Artista del Año / Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Artista del Año, Debut / Artist of the Year, New

Ivan Cornejo

Gira del Año / Tour of the Year

Bad Bunny

Artista Crossover del Año / Crossover Artist of the Year

Skrillex

“Hot Latin Song” Canción del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year

Farruko, “Pepas” Ganador

“Hot Latin Song” Colaboración Vocal del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event

Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Masculino / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male

Bad Bunny

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Femenina / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female

Karol G

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Grupo Firme

Canción del Año, Latin Airplay / Latin Airplay Song of the Year

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”

Canción del Año, Ventas / Sales Song of the Year

Farruko, “Pepas”

Canción del Año, Streaming / Streaming Song of the Year

Farruko, “Pepas”

“Top Latin Album” del Año / Top Latin Album of the Year

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Masculino / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male

Bad Bunny (Ganador)

“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Femenina / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female

Karol G

“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Eslabon Armado

Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Solista / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo

Enrique Iglesias

Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Maná

Canción “Latin Pop” del Año / Latin Pop Song of the Year

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”

Álbum “Latin Pop” del Año / Latin Pop Album of the Year

Rosalía, Motomami (Ganador)

Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista / Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo

Christian Nodal

Premio Icono

Chayanne

Premio Billboard leyenda

José Feliciano

