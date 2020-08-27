Con emotiva foto, Katty Perry anuncia la llegada de su bebé

Katy Perry y el actor Orlando Bloom le dieron la bienvenida a su pequeña Daisy que nació el miércoles, 26 de agosto.
En redes sociales la pareja compartió la primera foto junto a la pequeña donde solo aparecen las manos de los famosos con la de Daisy, de inmediato varios portales compartieron la emotiva imagen.
“Estamos flotando con amor y asombro por la llegada sana y segura de nuestra hija”, expresaron.
Destacaron que “saben que no todos y menos en esta pandemia a causa del coronavirus (COVID-19) son tan afortunados como ellos de tener un parto tan pacífico y como padres de un recién nacido, esto nos rompe el corazón, ya que empatizamos con los padres que luchan ahora más que nunca, por lo que como embajadores de la organización velaran por muchas mujeres embarazadas en el mundo y puedan tener un acceso de atención médica de calidad”.
Las reacciones de seguidores y otros colegas no se hicieron esperar.
Cabe recordar que la pareja comenzó su relación en 2016, sin embargo, se separaron por 10 meses y regresaron en 2018 pero solo en febrero del 2019 en San Valentín se comprometieron, sin embargo, su boda fue aplazada por el COVID-19. (Lea aquí: Katy Perry reveló su embarazo en su nuevo videoclip)
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.