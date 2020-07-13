Fallece reconocida ‘youtuber’ que estaba embarazada

Familiares de la youtuber Nicole Thea confirmaron a través de un comunicado difundido por la cuenta de Instagram de la joven, que ella y su bebé fallecieron a pocas semanas de dar a luz a su primogénito. (Lea también: El actor mexicano Raymundo Capetillo fallece por COVID-19).
“Para todos los amigos y seguidores de Nicole, es con gran tristeza que tenemos que informarles que ella y su bebé, a quien iba a llamar Reign, lamentablemente fallecieron el sábado por la mañana”, dice el mensaje.
Se desconocen las causas por las que murió la también bailarina de 24 años, quien tenía 83.900 seguidores en su canal de YouTube y unos 154.000 en Instagram. A Nicol se le veía activa en sus redes sociales publicando imágenes sobre su embarazo y los preparativos de su maternidad.
To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning. Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired. As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened. Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven. Xxx