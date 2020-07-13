  1. Home
Fallece reconocida ‘youtuber’ que estaba embarazada

VALERIA VIAÑA PADILLA - EL UNIVERSAL
13 de julio de 2020 02:26 PM
Nicole Thea documentaba el proceso de su embarazo a través de su cuenta de Instagram. // Foto: Instagram.

Familiares de la youtuber Nicole Thea confirmaron a través de un comunicado difundido por la cuenta de Instagram de la joven, que ella y su bebé fallecieron a pocas semanas de dar a luz a su primogénito. (Lea también: El actor mexicano Raymundo Capetillo fallece por COVID-19).

“Para todos los amigos y seguidores de Nicole, es con gran tristeza que tenemos que informarles que ella y su bebé, a quien iba a llamar Reign, lamentablemente fallecieron el sábado por la mañana”, dice el mensaje.

Se desconocen las causas por las que murió la también bailarina de 24 años, quien tenía 83.900 seguidores en su canal de YouTube y unos 154.000 en Instagram. A Nicol se le veía activa en sus redes sociales publicando imágenes sobre su embarazo y los preparativos de su maternidad.

