Jailyne Ojeda, la modelo mexicana que enamoró con su visita a Cartagena

Cartagena sigue siendo el lugar favorito de las celebridades nacionales e internacionales para descansar.
En esta ocasión, La Heroica recibió a una hermosa y sexy modelo mexicana que despertó cientos de suspiros y engalanó con su belleza las playas de la ciudad.
Se trata de Jailyne Ojeda, de 22 años, quien mostró sus atributos luciendo espectaculares trajes de baño de animal print, mientras disfrutaba del paisaje cartagenero a bordo de un yate.
Las fotos de su paso por Cartagena las compartió la misma modelo en Instagram, donde dejó a más de uno con la boca abierta.
Por supuesto, muchos seguidores elogiaron las imágenes de Ojeda, sin embargo hubo otros que lamentaron no estar en el Corralito de piedra o cerca para apreciar las curvas de la mexicana.
Hasta el momento no se conoce la razón de la visita de la modelo a Cartagena. Pero aquí te dejamos varias de las más candentes fotos de Jailyne.
Hey guys so after three years of having Poshmark I’m still not finished clearing out my closet. I post clothes, shoes and accessories that are brand new or only used once. (Although most people want stuff that’s like really used and worn out for some reason) ?? I really need to get rid of everything so if you don’t have the poshmark app just download it and search up my name “Jailyne19” and add me. I’ll add you back ♥️
I’ve always came off as cold blooded but those who are close to me know I have a huge heart and I’m extremely nice, but once someone hurts me I cut them off and bury them in my past.. I’ve always ended any relationship I’ve ever been in because sometimes you have to choose to love yourself and be alone than with someone who is bringing you down and dimming your light instead of lifting you up and supporting you.. I stopped believing in second chances, once someone hurts you they will do it again so my advice to everyone who goes back and fourth and always gives another chance to the person either because they love them or they think they really changed, stop! They didn’t change and they will never change. The same story will just repeat over and over until you learn to be strong and be independent and move on ????♀️ just had to get that off my chest. Goodnight!