“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” terminará en 2021

Después de más de una década “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” terminará el próximo año.

“Con tristeza decimos adiós” al reality show, dijeron Kim Kardashian y otros miembros de la familia Kardashian-Jenner el martes en un comunicado.

“Como familia hemos decidido terminar esta viaje tan especial”, dijeron en redes sociales, sin dar mayor explicación por la decisión.

El canal donde se transmite el programa, E!, dijo que ha sido una despedida que se ha ido aplazando. La nueva temporada comienza el 17 de septiembre y la temporada final llegará en 2021.

La serie debutó en octubre de 2007, tuvo 12 spin-offs, como “Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami” y “Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian”.