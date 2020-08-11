¿Qué subastará Mía Khalifa para ayudar a las víctimas de Beirut?

Escuchar el nombre de Mía Khalifa, es relacionarla inmediatamente con sus icónicos lentes. La exactriz de cine para adultos convirtió este accesorio en su sello distintivo en la industria pero ahora quiere darle un mejor uso para así apoyar a las más de 6 mil víctimas de la fuerte explosión que vivió su país natal, Líbano, hace una semana aproximadamente.
La ahora comentarista deportiva se mostrado conmovida con los damnificados de esta tragedia, es por esto que sorprendió a sus millones de seguidores en el mundo al anunciar que sus gafas con montura negra serán subastadas, y no solo eso, pues el dinero que se logre recaudar será donado por completo a la Cruz Roja del Líbano, ella misma hizo el anuncio.
“La infame subasta de lentes Mia Khalifa. El 100% de las ganancias beneficiará a la Cruz Roja Libanesa y sus incansables esfuerzos en Beirut”, escribió en su cuenta de Instagram.
La subasta también da la opción de que quien quede con las gafas, podrían llegarles autografiadas por la misma Mía.
The Lebanese government has resigned. Parliament is next. By choice or by force, either way, Lebanon has had enough while simultaneously having NOTHING. 6 days left on the auction for the original mia khalifa glasses to 100% benefit the @lebaneseredcross. Head to the link in my bio and let’s try to make a positive difference. Keep bidding, keep sharing, keep following accounts like @lebaneseredcross @beiruting @rimafakih @mouin.jaber @ginoraidy @thawramap @impact.lebanon @rebuilding.gemmayze @lebfoodbank. Keep sharing the links for fundraisers by the people, for the people, and DO NOT DONATE A SINGLE PENNY TO THE CORRUPT GOVERNMENT BACKED ORGANIZATIONS. The ones who hoard relief money, medical supplies, and food- only to re-sell to the Lebanese people at a 150% mark up. The ones who sit behind and watch the famine, economic collapse, and displacement of their own people on tv from their vacation homes in London, France, and Australia. Ban these pigs from every country in the world until they’re forced to live the same lifestyle they’ve imposed on the people in Lebanon.