Israel abre cruce fronterizo para entrada de ayuda humanitaria a Gaza

Este fue uno de los compromisos de Israel con Estados Unidos para aliviar la crisis humanitaria en el enclave palestino.

Camiones de ayuda de la ONU en el paso fronterizo de Kerem Shalom.
Camiones de ayuda de la ONU en el paso fronterizo de Kerem Shalom. // X

EFE

17 de diciembre de 2023 03:00 PM

Israel anunció este domingo que permitió la entrada de 79 camiones con ayuda humanitaria a la Franja de Gaza a través de su paso fronterizo de Kerem Shalom, cumpliendo así un compromiso que hizo el viernes con Estados Unidos para aliviar la grave crisis humanitaria que ha dejado la guerra en el enclave palestino.

“79 camiones (con ayuda humanitaria) fueron inspeccionados y trasladados a Gaza vía Kerem Shalom”, indicó el Cogat, el organismo militar israelí que controla los asuntos civiles en los territorios ocupados, a través de la red social X.

