Israel abre cruce fronterizo para entrada de ayuda humanitaria a Gaza

🚚201 humanitarian aid trucks were inspected and transferred to the Gaza Strip today (Dec. 17).

🚛122 inspected at the Nitzana crossing and transferred to Gaza via the Rafah Crossing.

🚛79 inspected and transferred to Gaza via Kerem Shalom.



Head of the Gaza CLA Col. Moshe Tetro: pic.twitter.com/lAWNyZpgPy