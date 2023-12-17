Israel abre cruce fronterizo para entrada de ayuda humanitaria a Gaza

Israel anunció este domingo que permitió la entrada de 79 camiones con ayuda humanitaria a la Franja de Gaza a través de su paso fronterizo de Kerem Shalom, cumpliendo así un compromiso que hizo el viernes con Estados Unidos para aliviar la grave crisis humanitaria que ha dejado la guerra en el enclave palestino.
“79 camiones (con ayuda humanitaria) fueron inspeccionados y trasladados a Gaza vía Kerem Shalom”, indicó el Cogat, el organismo militar israelí que controla los asuntos civiles en los territorios ocupados, a través de la red social X.
🚚201 humanitarian aid trucks were inspected and transferred to the Gaza Strip today (Dec. 17).— COGAT (@cogatonline) December 17, 2023
🚛122 inspected at the Nitzana crossing and transferred to Gaza via the Rafah Crossing.
🚛79 inspected and transferred to Gaza via Kerem Shalom.
Head of the Gaza CLA Col. Moshe Tetro: pic.twitter.com/lAWNyZpgPy
