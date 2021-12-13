Globos de Oro 2021: estos son los nominados

Esta es la lista de nominados a la 79a edición anual de los Globos de Oro. (Globos de Oro anunciarán sus nominaciones pese a saboteo de Hollywood)

CINE

—Mejor película de drama: “Belfast”, “CODA”, “Dune”, “King Richard”, “The Power of the Dog”.

—Mejor película musical o de comedia: “Cyrano”, “Don’t Look Up”, “Licorice Pizza”, “Tick, Tick... Boom!”, “West Side Story”.

—Mejor director: Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”; Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”; Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”; Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”; Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”.

—Mejor actriz, drama: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”; Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”; Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”; Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”; Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”.

—Mejor actor, drama: Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”; Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”; Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”; Will Smith, “King Richard”; Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”.

—Mejor actriz, musical o comedia: Marion Cotillard, “Annette”; Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”; Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”; Emma Stone, “Cruella”; Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”.

—Mejor actor, musical o comedia: Leonardo DiCaprio, DSont look uo, peter declege sereno andrew garfield tick tick boom licorice pizza anthony ramos “In the Heights”.

—Mejor actriz de reparto: Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”; Ariana DeBose “West Side Story”; Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”; Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard; Ruth Negga, “Passing”.

—Mejor actor de reparto: Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”; Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”; Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”; Troy Kotsur, “CODA”; Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”.

—Mejor película en lengua extranjera: “Compartment No. 6″ (Finlandia, Rusia, Alemania; título original: “Hytti nro 6″); “The Hand of God” (Italia; título original: “È stata la mano di Dio”; título en español: “Fue la mano de Dios”); “A Hero” (Francia, Irán; título original: “Ghahreman”; título en español: “Un héroe”); “Madres paralelas” (España).

—Mejor cinta animada: “Encanto”, “Flee”, “Luca”, “My Sunny Maad”, “Raya and the Last Dragon”.

—Mejor guion: Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”; Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”; Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”; Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up”; Aaron Sorkin, “Being the Ricardos”.

—Mejor música original: Alexandre Desplat, “The French Dispatch”; Germaine Franco, “Encanto”; Jonny Geenwood, “The Power of the Dog”; Alberto Iglesias, “Madres paralelas”; Hans Zimmer, “Dune”.