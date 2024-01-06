Conozca la lista de nominados a los Premios Globo de Oro

El próximo domingo 7 de enero, la 81ª edición de los Globos de Oro se llevará a cabo en el hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles, donde se reconocerá la excelencia en el ámbito del cine y la televisión. Esta ceremonia marcará la segunda edición después del boicot sufrido en 2022 debido a la falta de diversidad y comportamientos éticamente cuestionables, lo que resultó en la ausencia de la transmisión del evento.
Adicionalmente, este será el primer evento tras la disolución de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) en 2023. Los derechos y propiedades relacionados con los Golden Globes fueron adquiridos por Dick Clark Productions y Eldridge Industries.
Mejor Director
Bradley Cooper - MAESTRO
Celine Song - PAST LIVES
Christopher Nolan - OPPENHEIMER
Greta Gerwig - BARBIE
Martin Scorsese - KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
Yorgos Lanthimos - POOR THINGS
Mejor Película Animada
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Mejor Película Drama
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Mejor Película Musical o Comedia
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things
Mejor Película en idioma no inglés
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Mejor Banda Sonora Original
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - DANIEL PEMBERTON
Poor Things - JERSKIN FENDRIX
The Boy and the Heron - JOE HISAISHI
Oppenheimer - LUDWIG GÖRANSSON
The Zone of Interest - MICA LEVI
Killers of the Flower Moon - ROBBIE ROBERTSON
Mejor Canción Original
Addicted to Romance - BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
Dance the Night - MARK RONSON, ANDREW WYATT, DUA LIPA, CAROLINE AILIN
I’m Just Ken - MARK RONSON, ANDREW WYATT
Peaches - JACK BLACK, AARON HORVATH, MICHAEL JELENIC, ERIC OSMOND, JOHN SPIKER
Road to Freedom - LENNY KRAVITZ
What Was I Made For? - BILLIE EILISH, FINNEAS O’CONNELL
Mejor Actriz Drama
Annette Bening - NYAD
Cailee Spaeny - PRISCILLA
Carey Mulligan - MAESTRO
Greta Lee - PAST LIVES
Lily Gladstone - KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
Sandra Hüller - ANATOMY OF A FALL
Mejor Actriz - Musical o Comedia
Alma Pöysti - FALLEN LEAVES
Emma Stone - POOR THINGS
Fantasia Barrino - THE COLOR PURPLE (2023)
Jennifer Lawrence - NO HARD FEELINGS
Margot Robbie - BARBIE
Natalie Portman - MAY DECEMBER
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Da’Vine Joy Randolph - THE HOLDOVERS
Danielle Brooks - THE COLOR PURPLE (2023)
Emily Blunt - OPPENHEIMER
Jodie Foster - NYAD
Julianne Moore - MAY DECEMBER
Rosamund Pike - SALTBURN
Mejor Actor Drama
Andrew Scott - ALL OF US STRANGERS
Barry Keoghan - SALTBURN
Bradley Cooper - MAESTRO
Cillian Murphy - OPPENHEIMER
Colman Domingo - RUSTIN
Leonardo DiCaprio - KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
Mejor Actor Musical o Comedia
Jeffrey Wright - AMERICAN FICTION
Joaquin Phoenix - BEAU IS AFRAID
Matt Damon - AIR
Nicolas Cage - DREAM SCENARIO
Paul Giamatti - THE HOLDOVERS
Timothée Chalamet - WONKA
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Charles Melton - MAY DECEMBER
Mark Ruffalo - POOR THINGS
Robert De Niro - KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
Robert Downey Jr. - OPPENHEIMER
Ryan Gosling - BARBIE
Willem Dafoe - POOR THINGS
Mejor Guion
Anatomy of a Fall - JUSTINE TRIET, ARTHUR HARARI
Barbie - GRETA GERWIG, NOAH BAUMBACH
Killers of the Flower Moon - ERIC ROTH, MARTIN SCORSESE
Oppenheimer - CHRISTOPHER NOLAN
Past Lives - CELINE SONG
Poor Things - TONY MCNAMARA
Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Aquí todos los nominados en el ámbito de la televisión:
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Abby Elliott - THE BEAR
Christina Ricci - YELLOWJACKETS
Elizabeth Debicki - THE CROWN
Hannah Waddingham - TED LASSO
J. Smith-Cameron - SUCCESSION
Meryl Streep - ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
Mejor Actriz en una serie musical o comedia
Ayo Edebiri - THE BEAR
Elle Fanning, THE GREAT
Natasha Lyonne - POKER FACE
Quinta Brunson - ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
Rachel Brosnahan - THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
Selena Gomez - ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
Mejor Actriz en una serie de drama
Bella Ramsey - THE LAST OF US
Emma Stone - THE CURSE
Helen Mirren - 1923
Imelda Staunton - THE CROWN
Keri Russell - THE DIPLOMAT
Sarah Snook - SUCCESSION
Mejor Actriz (miniserie, serie de antología o película para televisión)
Brie Larson - LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY
Ali Wong - BEEF
Elizabeth Olsen - LOVE & DEATH
Juno Temple - FARGO
Rachel Weisz - DEAD RINGERS
Riley Keough - DAISY JONES AND THE SIX
Mejor Actor (miniserie, serie de antología o película para televisión)
David Oyelowo - LAWMEN: BASS REEVES
Jon Hamm - FARGO
Matt Bomer - FELLOW TRAVELERS
Sam Claflin - DAISY JONES AND THE SIX
Steven Yeun - BEEF
Woody Harrelson - WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Alan Ruck - SUCCESSION
Alexander Skarsgård - SUCCESSION
Billy Crudup - THE MORNING SHOW
Ebon Moss–Bachrach - THE BEAR
James Marsden - JURY DUTY
Matthew Macfadyen - SUCCESSION
Mejor Actor en una serie musical o comedia
Bill Hader - BARRY
Jason Segel - SHRINKING
Jason Sudeikis - TED LASSO
Jeremy White - THE BEAR
Martin Short - ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
Steve Martin - ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
Mejor Actor en una serie de drama
Brian Cox - SUCCESSION
Dominic West - THE CROWN
Gary Oldman - SLOW HORSES
Jeremy Strong - SUCCESSION
Kieran Culkin - SUCCESSION
Pedro Pascal - THE LAST OF US
Mejor Performance en Stand-Up Comedy en Televisión
Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact - AMY SCHUMER
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage - CHRIS ROCK
Ricky Gervais: Armageddon - RICKY GERVAIS
Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love - SARAH SILVERMAN
Trevor Noah: Where Was I - TREVOR NOAH
Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer - WANDA SYKES
Mejor serie limitada de televisión, serie de antología o película para televisión
All the Light We Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Mejor Serie Musical o Comedia
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
The Bear
Mejor Serie Drama
1923
Succession
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
