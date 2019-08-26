J Balvin y Karol G, entre los nominados a los premios MTV VMAs 2019

Este lunes, 26 de agosto, se realizará la versión 2019 de los Premios MTV VMAs, que galardonan a lo mejor de la música.

La gala, que se llevará a cabo por primera vez en Nueva Jersey desde el Prudential Center, arrancará con el desfile en la alfombra roja de grandes estrellas como Rosalía, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello y J Balvin, entre tanto otros, quienes harán parte del show principal.

Bajo la conducción del actor y comediante Sebastian Maniscalco, serán premiadas las mejores categorías en las que se encuentran Ariana Grande y Taylor Swift como las artistas con más nominaciones, teniendo 10 cada una.

Por supuesto, los colombianos no se quedan y con astros como J Balvin, Karol G y Maluma figuran en la lista de nominados.

Otros de los nominados son BTS, la banda liderada por un grupo de chicos coreanos que se ha posicionado en el top de reproducciones en YouTube con el video de su sencillo “Boy With Luv”.

La gala se podrá ver desde las 7 de la noche en Colombia.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados:

VIDEO DEL AÑO

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Drake – “In My Feelings”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

​H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”

ARTISTA PUSH DEL AÑO

Bazzi

CNCO

Billie Eilish

​H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

MEJOR POP

5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Khalid – “Talk”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

MEJOR HIP HOP

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – “Rule the World”

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot”

Cardi B – “Money”

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Travis Scott ft. Drake – “SICKO MODE”

MEJOR R&B

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – “Make It Better”

Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer”

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been”

Alicia Keys – “Raise A Man”

Ella Mai – “Trip”

Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves”

MEJOR K-POP

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”

BLACKPINK – “Kill This Love”

Monsta X ft. French Montana – “Who Do You Love”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Cat & Dog”

NCT 127 – “Regular”

EXO – “Tempo”

MEJOR LATINO

Anuel AA, Karol G – “Secreto”

Bad Bunny ft. Drake – “MIA”

Benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – “I Can’t Get Enough”

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – “Con Calma”

Maluma – “Mala Mía”

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura”

MEJOR DANCE

The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – “Solo”

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – “Taki Taki”

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – “Say My Name”

Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier”

Silk City & Dua Lipa – “Electricity”

MEJOR ROCK

The 1975 – “Love It If We Made It”

Fall Out Boy – “Bishops Knife Trick”

Imagine Dragons – “Natural”

Lenny Kravitz – “Low”

Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes”

Twenty one pilots – “My Blood”

VIDEO FOR GOOD (VIDEO PARA EL BIEN)

Halsey – “Nightmare”

The Killers – “Land of the Free”

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – “Runaway Train”

John Legend – “Preach”

Lil Dicky – “Earth”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Young Turks

Ariana Grande – “thank you, next”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Billie Eilish – “when the party’s over”

FKA twigs – “Cellophane”

Ariana Grande – “God is a Woman”

DJ Khaled ft. SZA – “Just Us”

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends”

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!”

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings”

Solange – “Almeda”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – “I Love It”

MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Young Turks

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura”

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Solange – “Almeda”

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints”

Billie Eilish – “hostage”

Ariana Grande – “thank you, next”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Solange – “Almeda”

​Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!”