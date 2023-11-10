Oficial: esta es la lista de los artistas nominados a los Grammy 2024

La cantante estadounidense SZA lidera la lista de los nominados a la 66 edición de los Grammy con 9 menciones, seguida de las también estadounidenses Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monét y el ingeniero de sonido canadiense Serban Ghenea, con siete nominaciones.
Esta es la lista de los nominados a los Grammy 2024, cuya gala se celebrará el próximo 4 de febrero en el Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles.
GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO
-”Worship”, Jon Batiste
-”Not Strong Enough”, Boygenius
-”Flowers”, Miley Cyrus
-”What Was I Made For? [De la película ‘Barbie’]”, Billie Eilish
-”On My Mama”, Victoria Monét
-”Vampire”, Olivia Rodrigo
-”Anti-Hero”, Taylor Swift
-”Kill Bill”, SZA
ÁLBUM DEL AÑO
-”World Music Radio”, Jon Batiste
-”The record”, Boygenius
-”Endless Summer Vacation”, Miley Cyrus
-”Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”, Lana Del Rey
-”The Age Of Pleasure”, Janelle Monáe
-”GUTS”, Olivia Rodrigo
-”Midnights”, Taylor Swift
-”SOS”, SZA
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
-”A&W” (Lana Del Rey), compositores: Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey y Sam Dew
-”Anti-Hero” (Taylor Swift) compositores: Jack Antonoff y Taylor Swift
-”Butterfly” (Jon Batiste), compositores: Jon Batiste y Dan Wilson
-”Dance The Night” (Dua Lipa), compositores: Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
-”Flowers” (Miley Cyrus), compositores: Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack
-”Kill Bill” (SZA), compositores: Rob Bisel, Carter Lang y Solána Rowe
-”Vampire” (Olivia Rodrigo), compositores: Daniel Nigro y Olivia Rodrigo
-”What Was I Made For?” (Billie Eilish), compositores: Billie Eilish O’Connell y Finneas O’Connell
MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA
-Gracie Abrams
-Fred again..
-Ice Spice
-Jelly Roll
-Coco Jones
-Noah Kahan
-Victoria Monét
-The War And Treaty
PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO, NO CLÁSICO
-Jack Antonoff
-Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
-Hit-Boy
COMPOSITOR DEL AÑO, NO CLÁSICO
-Edgar Barrera
-Jessie Jo Dillon
-Shane McAnally
-Theron Thomas
-Justin Tranter
(((Música Pop y Dance)))
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POP EN SOLITARIO
-”Flowers”, Miley Cyrus
-”Paint The Town Red”, Doja Cat
-”What Was I Made For? [De la película ‘Barbie’]”, Billie Eilish
-”Vampire”, Olivia Rodrigo
-”Anti-Hero”, Taylor Swift
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DUETO/GRUPO POP
-”Thousand Miles”, Miley Cyrus y Brandi Carlile
-”Candy Necklace”, Lana Del Rey y Jon Batiste
-”Never Felt So Alone”, Labrinth y Billie Eilish
-”Karma”, Taylor Swift y Ice Spice
-”Ghost In The Machine”, SZA y Phoebe Bridgers
MEJOR ÁLBUM VOCAL DE POP
-”Chemistry”, Kelly Clarkson
-”Endless Summer Vacation”, Miley Cyrus
-”GUTS”, Olivia Rodrigo
-”- (Subtract)”, Ed Sheeran
-”Midnights”, Taylor Swift
MEJOR GRABACIÓN DANCE/ELECTRÓNICA
-”Blackbox Life Recorder 21F”, Aphex Twin
-”Loading”, James Blake
-”Higher Than Ever Before”, Disclosure
-”Strong”, Romy & Fred again..
-”Rumble”, Skrillex, Fred again.. y Flowdan
MEJOR GRABACIÓN POP DANCE
-”Baby Don’t Hurt Me”, David Guetta, Anne-Marie y Coi Leray
-”Miracle”, Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding
-”Padam Padam”, Kylie Minogue
-”One In A Million”, Bebe Rexha y David Guetta
-”Rush”, Troye Sivan
MEJOR ÁLBUM DANCE/ELECTRÓNICO
-”Playing Robots Into Heaven”, James Blake
-”For That Beautiful Feeling”, The Chemical Brothers
-”Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)”, Fred again..
-”Kx5”, Kx5
-”Quest For Fire”, Skrillex
(((Música Rock, Metal y Alternativa)))
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE ROCK
-”Sculptures Of Anything Goes”, Arctic Monkeys
-”More Than A Love Song”, Black Pumas
-”Not Strong Enough”, Boygenius
-”Rescued”,Foo Fighters
-”Lux Æterna”, Metallica
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE METAL
-”Bad Man”, Disturbed
-”Phantom Of The Opera”, Ghost
-”72 Seasons”, Metallica
-”Hive Mind”, Slipknot
-”Jaded”, Spiritbox
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE ROCK
-”Angry”, The Rolling Stones
-”Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl”, Olivia Rodrigo
-”Emotion Sickness”, Queens Of The Stone Age
-”Not Strong Enough”, Boygenius
-”Rescued”, Foo Fighters
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK
-”But Here We Are”, Foo Fighters
-”Starcatcher”, Greta Van Fleet
-”72 Seasons”, Metallica
-”This Is Why”, Paramore
-”In Times New Roman...”, Queens Of The Stone Age
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA
-”Belinda Says”, Alvvays
-”Body Paint”, Arctic Monkeys
-”Cool About It”, boygenius
-”A&W”, Lana Del Rey
-”This Is Why”, Paramore
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA
-”The Car”, Arctic Monkeys
-”The Record”, Boygenius
-”Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”, Lana Del Rey
-”Cracker Island”, Gorillaz
-”I Inside The Old Year Dying”, PJ Harvey
Música R&B, Rap y Poesía hablada
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B
-”Summer Too Hot”, Chris Brown
-”Back To Love”, Robert Glasper Featuring SiR y Alex Isley
-”ICU”, Coco Jones
-”How Does It Make You Feel”, Victoria Monét
-”Kill Bill”, SZA
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B TRADICIONAL
-”Simple”, Babyface Featuring Coco Jones
-”Lucky”, Kenyon Dixon
-”Hollywood”, Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét
-”Good Morning”, PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol
-”Love Language”, SZA
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE R&B
“Angel”, Halle
“Back To Love”, Robert Glasper, SiR y Alex Isley
“ICU”, Coco Jones
“On My Mama”, Victoria Monét”
-”Snooze”, SZA
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE R&B PROGRESIVO
-”Since I Have A Lover”, 6LACK
-”The Love Album: Off The Grid”, Diddy
-”Nova”, Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy
-”The Age Of Pleasure”, Janelle Monáe
-”SOS”, SZA
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE R&B
-”Girls Night Out”, Babyface
-”What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)”, Coco Jones
-”Special Occasion”, Emily King
-”JAGUAR II”, Victoria Monét
-”CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP”, Summer Walker
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE RAP
-”The Hillbillies”, Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
-”Love Letter”, Black Thought
-”Rich Flex”, Drake y 21 Savage
-”SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS”, Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane
-”Players”, Coi Leray
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN MELÓDICA DE RAP
-”Sittin’ On Top Of The World”, Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage
-”Attention”, Doja Cat
-”Spin Bout U”, Drake y 21 Savage
-”All My Life”, Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole
-”Low”, SZA
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE RAP
-”Attention”, Doja Cat
-”Barbie World [de ‘Barbie: The Album’]”, Nicki Minaj e Ice Spice Featuring Aqua
-”Just Wanna Rock”, Lil Uzi Vert
-”Rich Flex”, Drake y 21 Savage
-”SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS”, Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP
-”Her Loss”, Drake y 21 Savage
-”MICHAEL”, Killer Mike
-”HEROES & VILLIANS”, Metro Boomin
-”King’s Disease III”, Nas
-”UTOPIA”, Travis Scott
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POESÍA HABLADA
-”A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited”, Queen Sheba
-”For Your Consideration’24 -The Album”, Prentice Powell y Shawn William
-”Grocery Shopping With My Mother”, Kevin Powell
-”The Light Inside”, J. Ivy
-”When The Poems Do What They Do”, Aja Monet
((((Música Latina)))
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE JAZZ LATINO
-”Quietude”, Eliane Elias
-”My Heart Speaks”, Ivan Lins con The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra
-”Vox Humana”, Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
-”Cometa”, Luciana Souza y Trio Corrente
-”El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2”, Miguel Zenón y Luis Perdomo
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POP LATINO
-”La cuarta hoja”, Pablo Alborán
-”Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1”, AleMor
-”A Ciegas”, Paula Arenas
-”La Neta”, Pedro Capó
-”Don Juan”, Maluma
-”X Mí” (Vol. 1)”, Gaby Moreno
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA URBANA
-”Saturno”, Rauw Alejandro
-”Mañana será bonito”, Karol G
-”Data”, Tainy
MEJOR ÁLBUM LATINO DE ROCK O ALTERNATIVO
-”Martínez”, Cabra
-”Leche De Tigre”, Diamante Eléctrico
-”Vida Cotidiana”, Juanes
-”De Todas Las Flores”, Natalia Lafourcade
-”EADDA9223”, Fito Paez
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA MEXICANA (INCLUYENDO TEXANO)
-”Bordado a mano”, Ana Bárbara
-”La Sánchez”, Lila Downs
-”Motherflower”, Flor De Toloache
-”Amor como en las películas de antes”, Lupita Infante
-”Génesis”, Peso Pluma
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA TROPICAL
-”Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)”, Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado y Orquesta Rubén Blades
-”Voy A Ti”, Luis Figueroa
-”Niche Sinfónico”, Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia
-”Vida”, Omara Portuondo
-”Mimy & Tony”, Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
-”Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así”, Carlos Vives.
