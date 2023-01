A deportista ejecutado en Irán solo le dieron 15 minutos para defenderse

Mr @jmalbares, as an Iranian protester from Iran, I urge you to list the #IRGCterrorists & to END the JCPOA. Iranians DO NOT want a deal tainted with blood of innocent Iranian but also Ukrainian lives. The terror & killing need to stop! @JosepBorrellF @enriquemora_ @ZelenskyyUa pic.twitter.com/QZY0UPzG5X