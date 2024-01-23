Conozca el listado de nominaciones a los Óscar 2024

5. The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer).

'Oppenheimer', dirigida por Christopher Nolan, lidera la lista de nominaciones con 13. Le sigue 'Poor Things' con 11 y finalmente se encuentra 'Killers of the Flower Moon' con 10. Lea aquí: Los tres grandes cineastas que se disputarán el Óscar a mejor director

Mejor guión adaptado:

1. American Fiction (Cord Jefferson).

2. Barbie (Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach).

3. Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan).

4. Poor Things (Tony McNamara).

5. The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glaze).

Mejor canción original:

1. The Fire Inside (Flamin’ Hot).

2. I’m Just Ken (Barbie).

3. It Never Went Away (“American Symphony”).

4. Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) (Killers of the Flower Moon).

5. What Was I Made For? (Barbie).

Mejor película internacional:

1. Io Capitano.

2. Perfect Days.

3. La sociedad de la nieve.

4. La sala de profesores.

5. The Zone of Interest.

Mejor cortometraje de acción:

1.The After (Misan Harriman, Nicky Bentham).

2. Invincible (Vincent René-Lortie, Samuel Caron).

3. Knight of Fortune (Lasse Lyskjaer Noer, Christian Norlyk).

4. Red, White and Blue (Nazrin Choudhury, Sara McFarlane).

5. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Wes Anderson, Steven Rales).

Mejor cortometraje animado:

1. Letter to a pig (Tal Kantor, Amit R. Gicelter).

2. Ninety-Five Senses (Jerusha Hess, Jared Hess).

3. Our uniform (Yegane Moghaddam).

4. Pachyderme (Stephanie Clément, Marc Rius).

5. War is Over! Inspired by the music of John & Oko (Dace Mullins, Brad Booker).

Mejor diseño de producción:

1. Barbie (Diseño de producción: Sarah Greenwood, Decoración de escenografía: Katie Spencer).

2. Killers of the Flower Moon (Diseño de producción: Jack Fish, Decoración de escenografía: Adam Willis).

3. Napoleón (Diseño de producción: Arthur Max, Decoración de escenografía: Elli Griff).

4. Oppenheimer (Diseño de producción: Ruth De Jong, Decoración de escenografía: Claire Kaufman).

5. Poor Things (Diseño de producción: James Price y Shona Heath, Decoración de escenografía: Zsuzsa Mihalek).

Mejor película de animación:

1. El chico y la garza.

2. Spider-Man: Cruzando el multiverso.

3. Nimona

4. Elemental.

5. Robot Dreams.

Mejor documental:

1. 20 días en Mariúpol.

2. Bobi Wine: The People’s President.

3. To kill a Tiger.

4. La memoria infinita.

5. Las cuatro hijas.

Mejor corto documental:

1. The ABCs of Book Banning.

2. The barber of Little Rock.

3. Island in Between.

4. The Last Repair Shop.

5. Nai Nai & Wai Po.