Mujer de 28 años se cree bebé y usa pañales

I love this new onesie dress I got from @lilkinkboutique so much! Its so soft an cute 🥺🥺💞💞🌸🌸🦋🦋



On the second picture you can see the heart that Miss Kelsey sewed onto it with my little name "Lulu" in white stitching 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/BekEXSYTXN