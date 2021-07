Jeff Bezos y Blue Origin a punto de despegar, ¿dónde ver este vuelo espacial?

#NewShepard remains go for launch on Tuesday, July 20, from Launch Site One in West Texas. Tune into the live broadcast at 6:30 am CDT / 11:30 UTC on https://t.co/7Y4TherpLr. Watch the replay of today’s pre-launch briefing here: https://t.co/1G0IGTKULK #NSFirstHumanFlight pic.twitter.com/m24z8RoYAl