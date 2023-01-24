  1. Home
Premios Óscar 2023: esta es la película que encabeza las nominaciones

Los galardones más importantes de la industria cinematográfica revelaron su lista de nominados 2023. Mírala aquí.

Miembros de la parte de la película ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’, en una fotografía de archivo. EFE/Jason Szenes
Miembros de la parte de la película ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’, en una fotografía de archivo. EFE/Jason Szenes

EFE

24 de enero de 2023 10:42 AM

Las nominaciones a los Premios Óscar estremecieron este martes la industria audiovisual mundial.

Los galardones más famosos de Hollywood, y del mundo entero, anuncian una lista de candidaturas en la que resalta un título: “Everything, Everywhere All at Once”, la cinta con más nominaciones. Lea aquí: Tras polémica cachetada, este será el remplazo de Chris Rock en los Óscar

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”, de Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, lidera con 11 candidaturas las nominaciones a la 95ª edición de los Óscar, seguida de “The Banshees of Inisherin” y “All Quiet on the Western Front”, con 9 menciones cada una.

Esta es la lista completa de las nominaciones para la 95ª entrega de los Óscar, cuya gala se celebrará el próximo 12 de marzo en el Dolby Theater de Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).

MEJOR PELÍCULA

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Martin McDonagh (”The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert (”Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Steven Spielberg (”The Fabelmans”)

Todd Field (”Tár”)

Ruben Östlund (”Triangle of Sadness”)

MEJOR ACTOR

Austin Butler (”Elvis”)

Colin Farrell (”The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brendan Fraser (”The Whale”)

Paul Mescal (”Aftersun”)

Bill Nighy (”Living”)

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

Brendan Gleeson (”The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brian Tyree Henry (”Causeway”)

Judd Hirsch (”The Fabelmans”)

Barry Keoghan (”The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ke Huy Quan (”Everything Everywhere All at Once”). Lea también: ‘Avatar 3’: no creerás cuántas horas podría durar la película

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Cate Blanchett (”Tár”)

Ana de Armas (”Blonde”)

Andrea Riseborough (”To Leslie”)

Michelle Williams (”The Fabelmans”)

Michelle Yeoh (”Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

Angela Bassett (”Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Hong Chau (”The Whale”)

Kerry Condon (”The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (”Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Stephanie Hsu (”Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Living”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking”

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Triangle of Sadness”

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

“Pinocchio”

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“The Sea Beast”

“Turning Red”

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Alemania)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

“Close” (Bélgica)

“EO” (Polonia)

“The Quiet Girl” (Irlanda). Lea además: Película de Guillermo del Toro, de Netflix, es la número uno en el mundo

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

“Elvis”

“Empire of Light”

“Tár”

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

“Babylon”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny”

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

“The Elephant Whisperers”

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Stranger at the Gate”

MEJOR EDICIÓN

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

“An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”

MEJOR DISEÑO DE MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“The Whale”

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

“Applause” (”Tell It Like a Woman”)

“Hold My Hand” (”Top Gun: Maverick”)

“Lift Me Up” (”Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

“Naatu Naatu” (”RRR”)

“This Is a Life” (”Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

MEJOR SONIDO

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Top Gun: Maverick”.

