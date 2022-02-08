  1. Home
Premios Óscar: estos son todos los nominados

Lista de nominados a la 94ta edición anual de los Premios de la Academia.

El galardón de los premios Óscar está puesto en un altar.
Premios Óscar.//Foto: archivo.

EFE

08 de febrero de 2022 10:03 AM

Los premios a lo mejor del cine ya reveló el listado más esperado por todos, ‘Encanto’ la película de Disney inspirada en Colombia tiene varias nominaciones, aquí están todos los posibles ganadores:

Mejor película: “Belfast”, “CODA”, “Don’t Look Up”, “Drive My Car”, “Dune”, “King Richard”, “Licorice Pizza”, “Nightmare Alley”, “The Power of the Dog”, “West Side Story”.

Dirección: Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”; Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”; Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”; Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”; Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”.

Actor: Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”; Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”; Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick... Boom!”; Will Smith, “King Richard”; Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of McBeth”. Lea aquí: La canción de Encanto ‘No se habla de Bruno’ en la cima de The Hot 100

Actriz: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”; Penélope Cruz, “Madres paralelas”; Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”; Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”.

Actor de reparto: Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”; Troy Kotsur, “CODA”; Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”; J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”; Kodi Smit-McFee, “The Power of the Dog”.

Actriz de reparto: Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”; Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”; Judi Dench, “Belfast”; Kristen Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”; Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”.

Cinematografía: “Dune”, “Nightmare Alley”, “The Power of the Dog”, “The Tragedy of McBeth”, “West Side Story”.

Guion adaptado: “CODA”, “Drive My Car”, “Dune”, “The Lost Daughter”, “The Power of the Dog”.

Guion original: “Belfast”, “Don’t Look Up”, “King Richard”, “Licorice Pizza”, “The Worst Person in the World”.

Música original: “Don’t Look Up”, Nicholas Britell; “Dune”, Hans Zimmer; “Encanto”, Germaine Franco; “Madres paralelas”, Alberto Iglesias; “The Power of the Dog”, Johnny Greenwood.

Canción original: “Be Alive” de “King Richard”, Dixson y Beyoncé Knowles-Carter; “Dos oruguitas” de “Encanto”, Lin-Manuel Miranda; “Down to Joy” de “Belfast”, Van Morrison; “No Time to Die” de “No Time to Die”, Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell; “Somehow You Do” de “Four Good Days”, Diane Warren.

Diseño de vestuario: “Cruella”, “Cyrano”, “Dune”, “Nighmare Alley”, Luis Sequeira; “West Side Story”.

Efectos visuales: “Dune”, “Free Guy”, “No Time to Die”, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, “Spider Man: No Way Home”.

Cortometraje: “Ala Kachuu - Take and Run”, “The Dress”, “The Long Goodbye”, “On My Mind”, “Please Hold”.

Cortometraje animado: “Affairs of the Art”, “Bestia”, “Boxballet”, “Robin Robin”, “The Windshield Wiper”.

Cortometraje documental: “Audible”, “Lead Me Home”, “The Queen of Basketball”, “Three Songs for Benazir”, “When We Were Bullies”.

Largometraje documental: “Ascension”, “Attica”, “Flee”, “Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”, “Writing with Fire”.

Largometraje internacional: “Drive My Car” (Japón), “Flee” (Dinamarca), “The Hand of God” (Italia), “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bután), “The Worst Person in the World” (Noruega). Le puede interesar: “No se habla de Bruno”, mayor éxito musical de Disney desde 1995

Edición: “Don’t Look Up”, “Dune”, “King Richard”, “The Power of the Dog”, “Tick, Tick... Boom!”.

Cinta animada: “Encanto”, “Flee”, “Luca”, “The Mitchells Vs. The Machines”, “Raya and the Last Dragon”.

Diseño de producción: “Dune”, “Nightmare Alley”, “The Power of the Dog”, “The Tragedy of McBeth”, “West Side Story”.

Maquillaje y peinado: “Coming 2 America”, “Cruella”, Dune”, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, “House of Gucci”.

Sonido: “Belfast”, “Dune”, “No Time to Die”, “The Power of the Dog”, “West Side Story”.

